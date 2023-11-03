Marcus Jordan flashes rare $56,999 Rolex watch in latest Instagram flex

Marcus Jordan was all about the subtle swagger on Instagram. The son of the former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was seen flaunting a rare $56,999 Rolex on his latest post.

That timepiece was the cynosure of all eyes. While the watch wasn't exactly bling, it did ooze class as Marcus just casually flexed for his fans on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"Them other guys are so burnt out, we can smell ‘em from here"

Jordan's post comes on the back of reports where he wanted his father as the best man at his wedding with Larsa Pippen.

The couple spoke about their plans on 'Pablo Torres Finds Out', and while they are not officially engaged, Marcus wants his illustrious father to be his best man when he ties the knot with the 'Real Housewives' star.

Marcus Jordan reveals blunt message his father had for him about his relationship with Larsa Pippen

On the same podcast, Marcus Jordan spoke about his father's advice to him about his relationship with Larsa Pippen. It was typical of Michael Jordan to keep it blunt and crisp.

“The main thing from my dad was he said ‘you’re a grown man,’” the 32-year-old said. “Ultimately as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now.”

Earlier in June, the six-time NBA champion was asked by the paparazzi in Italy about his approval of Marcus' relationship with the 49-year-old.

Jordan had a booming "no" for a response followed by laughter. That sent social media into a tizzy, but it appears that the couple isn't perturbed by what unfolded then and has stressed that other people's opinions don't matter.

The pair stirred fans up again when Marcus Jordan announced that plans for the wedding were on. Soon, both clarified their plans on their 'Seperation Anxiety' podcast. So far, the one thing that's definitely in the works for the couple is a destination wedding, which both seem to have agreed upon.

Despite the outside noise and the mixed reactions to their relationship, both Jordan and Larsa seem to be going incredibly strong after going public with their relationship in January this year.

Their wedding, whenever it becomes official, will be one piece of news that will generate headlines in tabloids across the world.