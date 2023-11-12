Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen spent Saturday night attending the concert of famous singer and songwriter Usher in Las Vegas. Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share pictures of her and her boyfriend having a great time at the event.

In one of the pictures, Marcus Jordan flexes his Rolex while sitting close to the stage. According to Chrono24.com, the value of the watch is $58,213.

The couple usually shares images of their everyday life with their social media followers.

Marcus Jordan's Rolex

Larsa Pippen talks relationship and plans with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan continue to make headlines with their relationship. Over the past few months, the two have been in the news for various reasons.

Some of these are Michael Jordan's (Marcus's father and NBA legend) approval of the relationship, Marcus' desire to have his father as the best man in the wedding, the criticism the couple gets due to their age difference and more.

Larsa Pippen recently talked about her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

"We have everything in common. I’ve dated guys a lot older than me — Scottie is ten years older than me — so I don’t view age as you’re mature or immature. I don’t feel like that determines if you’re mature or not... I feel like age doesn’t determine your level of maturity," Larsa Pippen said during an appearance on Tamron Hall Show back in March via Bravo TV.

However, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have ignored all this and are currently making plans.

The couple recently said that getting married is part of their plans, but they still don't know when the wedding will happen.

"I feel like it's situational. For me, I was always so focused on work and what I was going to do outside of playing basketball and my dad's shadow that I just put marriage life and kids so far off my radar," Marcus Jordan recently said in an appearance on Real Housewives of Miami, where Larsa stars, via Bravo TV.

"I think with you, it's something I'm reconsidering," Marcus Jordan told Larsa Pippen.

For her part, Larsa Pippen addressed the possibility of getting married after spending 20 years with former NBA and Chicago Bulls legend and Michael Jordan's teammate, Scottie Pippen.

"I hope so. I feel like I love being married, and I think that Marcus and I are a great couple, and I feel like we're enjoying our time together. And we have so much in common. So yeah, I'm hoping so," said Larsa Pippen during her appearance on BravoCon via Bravo TV.

With that in mind, let's see when the couple will decide to take the next step in their relationship and get married.