Marcus Jordan, whose father Michael Jordan never let his daughter wear Skechers, gave a serious warning to his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever and the prime reason for this is his competitive spirit. However, the legend's competitiveness didn't end with his career.

It also made its way into his house, with Jordan being competitive about sneakers. Michael Jordan did not let his daughter Jasmine wear any other shoes other than Jordan sneakers.

Here is what Jasmine said to The Undefeated:

"The funny thing is, as a kid, I was rocking a lot of Skechers, which was not OK in my father’s eyes. I used to beg him, ‘Please, let me get the light-up Skechers!’ Or the shoes with the wheels.

"He would let me wear them for a day, then the next day, they would end up in the trash. It didn’t matter what pair they were. It didn’t matter who bought them. If they were in his house and they were on my feet, by the next day, they were in the trash."

This competitiveness is not limited to Michael Jordan but extends to his son, Marcus Jordan.

On the "Separation Anxiety" podcast, Marcus Jordan recently issued his girlfriend Larsa Pippen a warning to not wear any item from the brand, Adidas:

“I’m team Jordan, obviously, [its] my last name. So, you know, I am team Nike. I only wear Nike and Jordan unless its like some designer shoe that I’m wearing with my suit or whatever. So yeah, there’s no Adidas, there’s no Kangaroos, there’s no New Balance, there’s none of that in this Jordan household.

"It’s actually several shoes in your [Larsa] closet right now that I cannot wait to burn or throw in the trash. Anything with three-stripes has got to get out of the house.”

Does Michael Jordan approve of Marcus Jordan's relationship with Larsa Pippen?

There is a 17-year gap different between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. Not only this, Larsa is the ex-wife of Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen.

Recently, Michael Jordan was asked if he is cool with Marcus' relationship with Larsa. Jordan laughed and then answered:

"No."

Later, Larsa and Marcus discussed this on "Separation Anxiety." Here, Larsa claimed that she was traumatized by Jordan's disapproval:

"You thought it was funny. I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed."

"It probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship, or whatever it was. I wasn't a part of that, and you weren't a part of that, so I feel like, for them, it probably is weird. Oh my god, I was traumatized."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan went public with their romance in January 2023. Only time will tell how this pans out.

