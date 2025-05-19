Matt Barnes checks hater who brutally mocks son’s game in front of HoF coach

Matt Barnes' son, Isaiah Barnes, participated in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League on Sunday in South Carolina. Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Razorbacks' coach, John Calipari, also attended the game.
In a carousel post by SportsCenterNext on Instagram, the first picture highlighted that Calipari had shown up to watch Barnes' son. The video also showed Barnes coaching his son from the sidelines.
"Isaiah Barnes is up next 🫡," the caption read.
However, the comments section also came under the scanner when Matt Barnes started firing back at users "hating" on his son.
When a fan in the comment section said that the "NBA kids" get more exposure despite not being as good as other kids, Barnes fired back, calling out the hate.
"lol you know haten on others ain’t gonna make you no better," Barnes wrote.
One of the fans responded that while he/she agreed that Barnes' son was good at basketball, he got more exposure than the other kids. Barnes again fired another response.
"@chrissychristina_33 how bout you shut up, get off the internet & do better as a parent… if your kid can play it don’t matter who their parents are," Barnes wrote.
"@chrissychristina_33 your son just wasn’t any good! Get out ur feelings," Barnes wrote in another comment.
Matt Barnes defended LeBron James' fiery exchange with Stephen A. Smith during Lakers game
LeBron James' fiery exchange with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith received mixed reactions from inside and outside the basketball world. While some were critical of the LA Lakers star for putting his son in a bad position and fighting for him while he plays as his teammate, others backed James for protecting his son.
Matt Barnes was one of the people who defended James' outburst in the middle of the game. The former Laker said that while James could have acted differently, he did empathize with the four-time NBA champion as a father.
"Granted could he have handled it a different way...I didn’t look at it that way at all," Barnes said.
"I just thought as a father, seeing a dude, it brought the rage up and I’m going to address that s**t right where I’m at. I don’t give a f**k where I’m at. I’m at the airport, I’m at the game, I see him at LA Live, I’m going to address that. I think that’s how I kind of took the situation."
"Talking about our kids is different whether our kids are pros or not pros," Barnes said. "I would always take offense to it. People already know how I move." (Timestamp: 5:15)
Matt Barnes has twin sons, Isaiah and Carter Barnes, with ex-wife Gloria Govan, who is now married to Derek Fisher, Barnes's teammate at the LA Lakers. Isaiah and Carter currently play for Crespi Carmelite High School, where Fisher is also the head coach of the basketball team.
