"Meg got Klay getting his gangsta" - NBA fans rave over Klay Thompson's durag look with Megan Thee Stallion at NY charity baseball game

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 08, 2025 01:49 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Klay Thompson
NBA fans reacted to Klay Thompson's durag look with Megan Thee Stallion [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@theestallion]

NBA fans reacted to Klay Thompson's durag look during a charity baseball game in New York. The Dallas Mavericks star posted pictures on his Instagram handle on Thursday and one of the pictures had the NBA star posing with his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

The inaugural Sandlot Classic saw Thompson all geared up in a baseball uniform with a durag. Thompson's Thompson Family Foundation and Stallion's Chicas Divertidas Tequila sponsored the charity game.

The stills from the game and Thompson posing with Stallion had fans, including some NBA players, talking in the comments.

NBA champion and Utah Jazz star Kevin Love made a hilarious claim about Thompson hurting him when he was 12.

"Remember when you were on the bump and threw at my head when I was 12 years old and almost ruined my shoulder worse than Kelly Olynyk???"
Thompson's Dallas Mavericks teammate Brandon Williams quipped after watching his teammate in a new look.

"Cmon bro a durag ?😂😂😂," Williams wrote.

Some fans highlighted Stallion's tequila brand sponsoring the charity game to support her boyfriend.

"And HER tequila brand sponsored this event! But dusties are really out here trying to talk down about her."

A fan hilariously said that Thompson looked like rapper Nelly in a durag.

"Durag Klay my new spirit animal lol you look like a bright skinned Nelly."
Comments on the post
Another fan hilariously declared the Mavericks star as his president.

"Trump who Durag Klay Thompson is My President."

A fan wrote that Stallion might have played a big role in bringing the old version of prime Thompson.

"Megan Stallion might've brought back Game 6 Klay, guess we will see this season."
"Damn Meg got Klay getting his gangsta," the fan wrote.
Comments on the post
Klay Thompson goes fishing with girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion posted a hilarious video of the pair working out together, which went viral on social media last month.

The internet found Stallion getting some golf lessons from her boyfriend. Thompson even picked Stallion's golf outfit.

A few days later, the Mavs star took the "Mamushi" singer for fishing. The NBA star also made his feelings clear with a unique caption.

"Boat days with Bae keep the haters away," Thompson wrote. "Mark my words , I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it 🎯 🐟."
Next season, NBA fans and especially Dallas Mavericks fans will be embracing Megan Thee Stallion's courtside highlights, cheering Klay Thompson.

