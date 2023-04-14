Memphis Grizzlies' playoffs history: How has the team fared in the NBA postseason?

Success is never easy in the NBA, especially in the Western Conference, but the Memphis Grizzlies have been a consistent top team over the past 10 years. Despite rebuilding, the team hasn't had a terrible year and quickly went back to competing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Since the 2012-13 season, the Grizzlies have been in the playoffs. Obviously, the team had a different core back then. Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph were at the core of the team and helped the team achieve success that year.

During their 2013 playoff run, Memphis finished fifth in the Western Conference and quickly took care of their first-round matchup. By defeating the the LA Clippers and OKC Thunder, respectively, the Grizzlies made their first conference finals appearance.

The Grizzlies were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the conference finals. Luckily for the squad, that didn't discourage them from being successful in the next four seasons. Two seasons later, they finished their playoff run in the second round after getting eliminated by the Golden State Warriors.

Memphis didn't have much star power that would help it make deep runs in the postseason. Their playoff campaigns in 2016 and 2017 ended with first-round exits, with the Spurs eliminating them both years. Following that, the Grizzlies weren't able to make it back to the playoffs and started the rebuild.

The new-look Memphis Grizzlies have a bright future

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Since starting their rebuild, the Memphis Grizzlies have done an excellent job in drafting the right players who would help them become a top team. It all started when the Grizzlies drafted Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2018 with the fourth pick. The team's direction has become positive following that move.

The following season, Memphis acquired Ja Morant with the second pick. With a young core in place, the Grizzlies were on the path to making an impact in the league.

After a three-year rebuild, the Tennessee franchise made its way back into the postseason with a new identity and core in 2021. In their first year back in the playoffs, the Grizzlies showed how much they've improved since facing the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Although they weren't able to make it past the first round, the Grizzlies made some noise. The team manageed to win a game against the Jazz and avoid being swept in the five-game series. This gave them enough fuel to compete harder the next year.

In their most recent playoff run in 2022, Memphis made it all the way to the second round before losing to the Golden State Warriors. This was proof that the Grizzlies' new identity will continue to become a problem for other teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies could make it all the way to the conference finals this year

Given their impressive run over the past year, the Grizzlies are looking like an improved squad coming into the playoffs this year. They finished the season in second place in the West. It should be noted that the team experienced some off-court issues as well, but that didn't hinder them from being successful.

Given their talent, depth and hunger, the Grizzlies could do enough damage in the postseason. If they can win their first-round series with ease, Memphis might make a return to the conference finals for the first time in 10 years.

