Miami Heat retired jerseys: List of all jersey numbers retired by $4 billion franchise ft. Udonis Haslem

The Miami Heat were part of the NBA's expansion in 1988-89 and has been in the league for quite some time. Through their storied journey as a franchise, they've had tons of opportunities to be with legendary players. These players have helped them reach the ultimate goal and transform the Heat into a championship franchise.

The organization is set to honor Udonis Haslem tonight against the Atlanta Hawks by retiring his jersey number. The Heat, valued at $4 billion, will honor one of its greatest players in the league in Haslem, who was part of the franchise's iconic title runs.

Udonis Haslem reflects on his time with the Miami Heat

Fans are excited to see No. 40 raised in the rafters tonight. Although he wasn't an All-Star, not even for once, Haslem's impact with the Miami Heat was still felt by the organization. Now that he's retired, he's gotten the chance to look back at his career with the Heat.

"I think it’s huge for not just me, but for my family and obviously for the city of Miami," Haslem said (h/t Miami Herald). "Being a hometown kid and not doing it the traditional way. Having to go through a lot of adversity, not being drafted, not being maybe what people would consider a household name or whatever."

Haslem helped the Heat win its first title in 2006. He stayed with the team and became the vocal leader when the team assembled their infamous Big 3 and won back-to-back titles. He stayed with the team through the ups and downs and earned a spot in the rafters.

With that, let's explore the other players who have gotten their jersey numbers retired by Miami.

7 jersey numbers that retired by the Miami heat

#7. Michael Jordan

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

Micahel Jordan never played for the Miami Heat. But the organization still decided to retire and honor the former Chicago Bulls star. During the 2002-23 season, Jordan was on his way to his third and final retirement when the Heat honored his greatness by retiring No. 23.

There have been mixed reactions about this gesture from the Heat, including Haslem. He recently commented on why the team shouldn't have retired the number.

#6 Udonis Haslem

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game 3

Without Udonis Haslem, the Heat Culture wouldn't have existed. The outspoken veteran big man has been synonymous with the team and has helped them in numerous occasions.

He's a three-time champ with the Heat and is the definition of a leader.

#5 Tim Hardaway

2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement - Portraits

Tim Hardaway Sr. was a prominent figure for the Heat during his prime years in the league. For six seasons with the Heat, he became a two-time All-Star and led the team to six straight playoff appearances.

Although he's the only player whose jersey is retired and has never won the title. Hardaway is still remembered as one of the greats.

#4 Alonzo Mourning

Haute Living And Hublot Celebrate The Art Of Fusion With Hebru Brantley On Star Island

Spending 11 seasons with the Heat, Alonzo Mourning's stint with the team gave him the ultimate prize. Mourning was an integral part of the team's 2006 title run when they went up against the Dallas Mavericks.

Although he was years removed from his prime at the time, the seven-time All-Star still made a significant impact on both ends.

#3 Shaquille O'Neal

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

In a race of which player will win a title first, Shaquille O'Neal won against the late Kobe Bryant. He was traded to the Miami Heat and immediately made an impact, unlocking the potential of some of the young players.

Shaq's fourth and final title came at a crucial moment in his career as he was aging and wasn't able to help the LA Lakers win anymore. Now, he's been immortalized by both franchises for the impact he made.

#2 Chris Bosh

Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

One-third of the Heatles, Chris Bosh sacrificed a significant amount to make things work for the team. He went from a 20-10 forward for the Toronto Raptors to a defensive-minded stretch big with Miami.

Bosh helped win two titles and everyone remembers his legendary rebound that shifted the momentum back in the 2013 NBA Finals.

#1 Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Undoubtedly the greatest player for the Heat, Dwyane Wade is remembered by many for his glory years with the franchise. Wade led them to their first title as a rising star and added two titles when he teamed up with LeBron James and Bosh.

Although he left briefly, Wade will always be associated to the Miami franchise. His legacy lives on as they retired his iconic No. 3 jersey.

