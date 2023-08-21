'Miami is waiting for you': Damian Lillard reignites Heat trade rumors with sly Instagram post

Damian Lillard started this year's off-season with a trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers to send him to play for the Miami Heat. After months of being in a stalemate, the seven-time NBA All-Star reposted on his social media that he still wants to play for the Heat.

"Miami is waiting fro you and your music," said the post was from a fan who was listening to Lillar's single 'My Daddy's Son' from his album Dame D.O.L.L.A.

For the past few weeks, Lillard has been sending out signals that he still intends to join the Miami Heat by following the team's social media platforms and unfollowing the Portland Trail Blazers Instagram page.

On August 7, Lillard also sent out a cryptic message on the social media platform X, citing J. Cole's song.

"Either you play the game or let the game play you and be that broke mf talking bout I stayed true"

Bam Adebayo chimes in on playing with Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat was able to reach the NBA Finals as the eighth seed in the NBA Eastern Conference, only to fall to the then-champion Denver Nuggets. With how the team performed in the playoffs, fans just wonder what it would be like if Damian Lillard joined the Heat this upcoming season.

Heat center Bam Adebayo was asked what he thinks about playing with one of the best point guards in the NBA and reflected on the time he teamed up with Lillard on Team USA.

“Me and Dame do have a connection. We do have a type of brotherhood, but it's business. Both sides want it to make sense, and I'm not a part of that. The only thing I can do is spread my influence, and me and Dame ontinue to be close friends.”

Damian Lillard, in his most recent season with the Portland Trail Blazers was able to average 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37% beyond the three-point line.

The Blazers still have Lillard under contract and are guaranteed $152 million in the next three years, with a $63 million player option for the 2023–27 NBA season.

