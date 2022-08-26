“Michael Jordan has two separate three-peats, LeBron doesn’t” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James’ achievements are pale in comparison to what Michael Jordan has achieved

The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is a never-ending argument. However, former NBA player Jalen Rose thinks MJ is miles ahead of LBJ.

Jordan started his NBA career in 1985, and after several interim retirements, he eventually hung his boots in 2003.

Meanwhile, James is entering his 20th season and is still delivering the goods. He is on course to win the scoring title, with a little over 1,300 points left to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The GOAT conversation died down for a while before Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas talked about James. Thomas talked about LBJ not being seen as a score-first guy but is this close to setting a new record.

On "Courtside Club" with Rachel DeMita, Rose was asked for his top five all-time, and he had this to say:

"When you talk about the best players of all time, you ultimately start talking about who's the GOAT. And when you talk about GOAT, the first word is 'Greatest.' That means achieved more than somebody else. And if we're comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron, for example, Michael Jordan got ten scoring titles LeBron has one. Michael Jordan has been Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA, LeBron hasn't."

He added:

"Michael Jordan has two separate three-peats, LeBron doesn't have one three-peat. And so, like, you don't necessarily even need to watch them play to acknowledge that what Michael Jordan achieved just solely on the court is greater."

Making a top-five list is an incredibly difficult endeavor. However, Rose questioned James' spot in the all-time top three, saying Bill Russell should come before him.

LeBron James is a better passer than Michael Jordan

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Fans are always more interested in scoring, as they love to see a player put the ball through the net. However, basketball is more than just scoring, which is what the James supporters use in their defense.

James is more of an all-around player, and it is unspokenly accepted that he is a pass-first guy. Regardless of the situation, James is always looking to make the right play.

While he is perfectly capable of executing himself, he will favor kicking it out to an open teammate rather than forcing his shot. With Jordan, his principle was to deliver the win at any cost.

Jordan's biggest fan, Skip Bayless, has previously admitted that James is a much better passer than MJ. But he also argued that the Chicago Bulls legend could pass just as well if he wanted to.

Both approaches worked differently for James and MJ. James has made ten NBA Finals appearances and won four titles, while MJ has reached the finals six times and won all championships without ever playing a Game 7.

