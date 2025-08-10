Michael Jordan beams with pride after his offshore adventure nets 71-pound white marlin in world’s largest fishing contest

Michael Jordan has yet again returned to Ocean City, Maryland, to participate in the White Marlin Open. The NBA legend has been attending the annual event for a few years to fulfill his love for fishing.On Saturday, MJ's son, Marcus Jordan, shared pictures and videos from his father's appearance at the event on his Instagram stories. In one of the videos, Marcus was seen accompanying his father on the NBA legend's custom fishing yacht &quot;Catch 23.&quot;Jordan and his crew set sail soon after arriving at the event. They spent the day fishing and returned with a 70-inch white marlin, which weighed 71 pounds. Trey &quot;Cricket&quot; McMillan from MJ's crew caught the fish, and Marcus gave the man his flowers in one of his Instagram stories.Marcus Jordan shares pictures and videos from the White Marlin Open on his IG story. (Credits @heirmj523/Instagram)In another story, the Bulls legend's son shared a picture of his father, posing for a photograph with his catch and his crew members. White Marlin Open's Instagram account also shared a video of Michael Jordan coming in to weigh his boat's catch. They announced MJ's arrival in the post's caption.&quot;When the G.O.A.T 🐐 comes to the White Marlin Open Scales!&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Catch 23's crew members are seen celebrating as their fish secures second place in the tournament.Michael Jordan's former home becomes available to the public via AirbnbThere has never been a great time to experience what it feels like to live in a house of an NBA superstar. Michael Jordan's former mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, is listed on Airbnb. It has presented itself as a perfect getaway location for hoops fans and MJ admirers who like to experience luxury and privacy.The mansion was sold to John Cooper, a real estate investor, in December last year at a $9.5 million price tag. The NBA legend's former home is a two-storey building with seven bedrooms, a full-size basketball court, a mini golf course, a tennis court, a cigar room, an infinity pool, and more than 15 bathrooms. The building's big entrance gate has a big &quot;23&quot; logo.To book the mansion, fans need to apply for a minimum seven-night stay. The maximum number of people allowed to stay on the property in a single booking is 12. Guests are required to sign a liability waiver, a non-disclosure agreement, and pay $25,000 security deposit before booking the property.According to ESPN, a week-long stay at Michael Jordan's former home can cost more than six figures.