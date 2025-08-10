  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • Michael Jordan beams with pride after his offshore adventure nets 71-pound white marlin in world’s largest fishing contest

Michael Jordan beams with pride after his offshore adventure nets 71-pound white marlin in world’s largest fishing contest

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 10, 2025 13:47 GMT
Michael Jordan beams with pride after his offshore adventure nets 71-pound white marlin
Michael Jordan beams with pride after his offshore adventure nets 71-pound white marlin. (Image Source: @white_marlin_open/Instagram)

Michael Jordan has yet again returned to Ocean City, Maryland, to participate in the White Marlin Open. The NBA legend has been attending the annual event for a few years to fulfill his love for fishing.

Ad

On Saturday, MJ's son, Marcus Jordan, shared pictures and videos from his father's appearance at the event on his Instagram stories. In one of the videos, Marcus was seen accompanying his father on the NBA legend's custom fishing yacht "Catch 23."

Jordan and his crew set sail soon after arriving at the event. They spent the day fishing and returned with a 70-inch white marlin, which weighed 71 pounds. Trey "Cricket" McMillan from MJ's crew caught the fish, and Marcus gave the man his flowers in one of his Instagram stories.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Marcus Jordan shares pictures and videos from the White Marlin Open on his IG story. (Credits @heirmj523/Instagram)
Marcus Jordan shares pictures and videos from the White Marlin Open on his IG story. (Credits @heirmj523/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In another story, the Bulls legend's son shared a picture of his father, posing for a photograph with his catch and his crew members. White Marlin Open's Instagram account also shared a video of Michael Jordan coming in to weigh his boat's catch. They announced MJ's arrival in the post's caption.

Ad
"When the G.O.A.T 🐐 comes to the White Marlin Open Scales!" the caption read.
Ad

In the video, Catch 23's crew members are seen celebrating as their fish secures second place in the tournament.

Michael Jordan's former home becomes available to the public via Airbnb

There has never been a great time to experience what it feels like to live in a house of an NBA superstar. Michael Jordan's former mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, is listed on Airbnb. It has presented itself as a perfect getaway location for hoops fans and MJ admirers who like to experience luxury and privacy.

Ad

The mansion was sold to John Cooper, a real estate investor, in December last year at a $9.5 million price tag. The NBA legend's former home is a two-storey building with seven bedrooms, a full-size basketball court, a mini golf course, a tennis court, a cigar room, an infinity pool, and more than 15 bathrooms. The building's big entrance gate has a big "23" logo.

To book the mansion, fans need to apply for a minimum seven-night stay. The maximum number of people allowed to stay on the property in a single booking is 12. Guests are required to sign a liability waiver, a non-disclosure agreement, and pay $25,000 security deposit before booking the property.

According to ESPN, a week-long stay at Michael Jordan's former home can cost more than six figures.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications