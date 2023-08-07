Michael Jordan made an emotional return to basketball two weeks after 9/11

Michael Jordan is one of the few players in NBA history who announced his retirement only to call it off and return to the game - twice. While the first event was quite inspiring in itself, the second came with a greater impact.

Michael Jordan had announced his second retirement after his 1997-98 campaign with the Chicago Bulls. After emerging victorious and notching a sixth NBA title, Jordan had reached the pinnacle of greatness in the league.

At the age of 34, it seemed fitting for Jordan to retire from the game. However, three years later, in a surprising turn of events, he announced his return to basketball, this time donning a Washington Wizards uniform. Notably, Jordan had part-ownership of the Wizards, making his decision even more intriguing.

In September before the 2001-02 season, Jordan revealed his intention to play for the Wizards. This announcement came merely two weeks after the tragic 9/11 attacks, which had a profound impact on the nation.

Former Wizards player Etan Thomas recalled the moment when Jordan made it known that he intended to return. He said:

"We were sitting in the locker room and were watching on the TV family members of some of the people who lost their lives. And I looked over at MJ and he was locked in on the screen, and his eyes started watering and he bit his bottom lip as if he was trying to fight back the tears."

"Then he told [Wizards personnel] right there to donate his entire year’s salary to the family of the victims of 9/11."

"People always cast Michael as if he didn’t care, and that’s just not what I saw. Now, he didn’t take political stands like Ali or speak out about the community like Craig Hodges. But I can’t cast him as if he doesn’t care at all, because that’s not what I physically saw with my own eyes."

Jordan's decision to support the families of those affected by the attacks was certainly a humanitarian one. It is even more important to note that he made sure that the funds would go through directly to the families rather than through an agency.

Michael Jordan's short stint with Washington

Michael Jordan's decision to return to the game was something fans truly looked forward to. However, Jordan's stint with the Washington Wizards was woefully short.

Having come in at the age of 38, MJ was definitely way beyond his prime. However, many consider that at any point of time, he was still one of the best on the court.

In two season with the Wizards, he averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He even made the All-Star team in his final season.

