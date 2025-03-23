Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan drops 4-word message as she shares striking selfie of her new twisted hairstyle

Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan is a big fashion enthusiast. From casual dresses and hairstyles to stunning designer dresses and well-done braids, Jasmine has shown range in her style.

Ad

On Saturday, March 22, Jordan's eldest daughter posted a series of pictures on her social media handle. In her Instagram post, Jasmine posted sticking selfies in her sheer black dress. Moreover, she also rocked a new twisted ling hairstyle.

"somewhere between |psychoti͛c + i͛coni͛c|," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jasmine Jordan is one of three children between MJ and his former wife Juanita Vanoy. Jasmine also has a five-year-old son Rakeem Michael Christmas with her former husband Rakeem Christmas.

Michael Jordan's daughter hilariously trolls herself, keeps it real with "medium ghetto 2.0"

Being down to earth and real is perhaps the most underrated classy thing about anybody, and deep down Michael Jordan's daughter understands that. The daughter of the Chicago Bulls legend got hilariously honest about the hidden fear of sipping expensive drinks from a fragile and brittle glass.

Ad

Jasmine Jordan reposted a hilarious Instagram post on her IG story. The video showed her sipping a drink and carefully placing it on the table with a smile on her face. In the caption of the video she hilariously wrote that although she acts classy, deep down she has a fear that she would knock over her drink.

"I'm medium ghetto, I keep it classy but Deep down I'll knock all this ish over," she wrote.

Ad

Take a look at the video below.

Ad

In her IG story repost, Jordan's daughter hilariously wrote that she shared the same emotion.

"Dyinggg but facts! I'm like a medium 2.0 🫠😂," Jasmine wrote.

[Credit: IG/@mickijae]

Jasmine, along with her brothers grew up in Chicago. Despite his busy schedule amidst his global superstardom, Michael Jordan made time for his daughter as much as he could.

Ad

In 2020 when Jasmine spoke to the Associated Press, she revealed that she was her "daddy’s girl growing up." She candidly revealed that even when she was well into her 20s, her NBA legend father addressed her as his "princess."

Jasmine also revealed that when her father finally retired in 2003, he made sure to give his family as much time as he could. However, MJ's harsh reality stayed with him; given his continued stardom despite his retirement, he would never have all the time for his family. Thankfully, Jasmine Jordan was aware of the reality from a very young age.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback