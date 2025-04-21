Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas calls out Variety’s ‘hater post’ on controversial 'Sinners' box office claim

Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas called out Variety for their latest publication on Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," starring Michael B. Jordan. On Sunday, Rebecca Ruin from Variety published an article covering the trending original thriller horror movie 'Sinners.'

In her article, Rubin praised the film for amassing over $61 million on its opening weekend. However, she questioned the profitability of Ryan Coogler's newest project after comparing it to their $90 million production budget.

Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas voiced his opinion on the same article through an X post on Monday. Thomas shared a screenshot of Variety's X handle promoting the piece and called out the publication for being hateful in the caption of his post.

"That’s a whole hater post @Variety 👀"

Ryan Coogler's newest work has been the talk of the town for the past few days. The movie has been well-received by the general audience and the critics alike. It has received a 8.2 rating out of 10 on IMDb and an impressive 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Famous personalities from the basketball world including LeBron James and Steph Curry were also seen attending the movie's premiere with their wives during this weekend.

Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas questions Caitlin Clark fans after Paige Bueckers' NCAA triumph

Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas spoke about Caitlin Clark after the Huskies won the national championship. Paige Bueckers lifted the NCAA championship and brought back lost glory to the UConn Huskies before getting drafted as the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Bueckers won the NCAA tournament with the Huskies on April 7 after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks with a final score of 82-59 in the championship game.

After the former Huskies' star added the much-desired trophy to her cabinet, Thomas posed a question to the Caitlin Clark fans. He asked the fans if they still believed in Clark being better than the now Wings guard, even with silverware in her cabinet.

"So when I asked why #PaigeBueckers doesn’t get the fawning over like #CaitlinClark many responded that she just wasn’t as good & not a “generational talent” Well now she won a championship something Caitlin Clark didn’t do. So, y’all still stand by that or is it something else ?" Thomas tweeted.

Caitlin Clark will be entering her sophomore season in the W this year and is widely regarded as one of the best female basketball players in the world right now.

However, despite leading her college team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, to two consecutive championship games in the NCAA tournament, she was not able to add the prestigious trophy to her resume.

