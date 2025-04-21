Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas draws 'white supremacy' parallel between Caitlin Clark and Austin Metcalf’s murder

Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas addressed the narratives developing around the death of Austin Metcalf, who was a 16-year-old Texas high school student, who was killed after being stabbed by Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old black student.
In his post on X/Twitter, Thomas posted a poster of Metcalf and the top of the picture read, "WHITE LIVES MATTER." In the post, the former NBA player wrote that people who were using Austin Metcalf, like they used Caitlin Clark, to push for "white supremacy."
He also commended Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, for not falling for those agendas, just like the Indiana Fever star never did.
"The same demographic who is using Austin Metcalf as a prop to push their white supremacy agenda is the same demographic who used Caitlin Clark as a prop to push their white supremacy agenda," Thomas wrote. "And Jeff Metcalf is ruining it for them the same way Caitlin Clark ruined it for them"
According to NBC News, in the morning of April 2, two teenagers then got into a scuffle. Anthony reached for his bag, took out his knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest, who later died despite efforts by the emergency medical team.
The report said that Anthony told police that he was acting in self-defense. He was arrested by Frisco police.
Eton Thomas spent nine seasons in the NBA, including two alongside Jordan. He played his first two seasons with MJ on the Washington Wizards
Since his retirement, Thomas has authored multiple books under his name. He has also been working as a senior writer for Basketballnews.com.
Austin Metcalf's father refuses to bring the race factor while he grieves his son's death
Since the incident, matters have blown in every direction for the families involved. Karmelo Anthony's mother, Kala Hayes, has alleged that her family had been receiving death threats. She also said that since the incident, the addresses of her home and office have also been posted online.
However, Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, said that he has already forgiven the accused and left it to god to take care of him and his family.
"You know what, I already forgive this person," he added. ". God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family."
Moreover, without bringing in the race factor, he also questioned Anthony's parents for letting him bring a knife to the track meet.
"I'm not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart," Metcalf said.
According to his father, Austin was a bright 4.0 GPA student athlete and MVP of his football team.
