Michael Jordan’s ex teammate Ron Harper backs Pelicans HC’s “soft” jab at Zion Williamson and New Orleans locker room

The New Orleans Pelicans were projected to be in the mix for a playoff spot this season. Instead, they won just 21 games and finished with the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

They struggled with injuries, perhaps more than any other team in the league, but that has been a recurring issue. As such, something had to change.

With that in mind, they hired Joe Dumars to replace David Griffin as their President of Basketball Operations, but it seems like some of their issues ran deeper.

A report from Legion Hoops pointed out that coach Willie Green had "lost the locker room" when he told the players that they were 'soft' after a franchise-record number of 40-point losses.

Notably, former NBA champion Ron Harper, who won multiple rings with Michael Jordan, agreed with Green's assessment of his players, and he took a shot at modern stars.

"He told them the truth today players are soft with no pride," Harper responded to the post.

Dumars, the architect behind the 2004 NBA champions Detroit Pistons, wants the team to be held accountable and thrive off toughness.

"There is a lot of talent on this roster," Dumars said. "My vision is to build a disciplined team that is built on toughness, smart decision-making and a no-excuses mindset."

Joe Dumars will have 'candid talks' about Zion Williamson's future

According to a report by Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pelicans intend to bring Willie Green back. As for Zion Williamson, Joe Dumars will have a sit-down with him to discuss his future with the organization.

"In terms of the Pelicans' roster, the franchise will assuredly have candid conversations with star forward Zion Williamson on his direction with the team," Charania wrote.

Williamson has been in the NBA for five years, and he's played in 30 or fewer games in a season three times already. He has also been unavailable because of injuries when the Pelicans have made the playoffs with him on the roster.

Needless to say, there should still be plenty of league-wide interest in the former first-overall pick, who's been a force to be reckoned with when he's been healthy, but there might be questions about his trade value.

Per Spotrac, he will average $39,446,090 a year for the next three years, and given his history of injuries, teams might be wary to send out a valuable trade package for his services.

