  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan’s ex teammate Ron Harper backs Pelicans HC’s “soft” jab at Zion Williamson and New Orleans locker room

Michael Jordan’s ex teammate Ron Harper backs Pelicans HC’s “soft” jab at Zion Williamson and New Orleans locker room

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Apr 17, 2025 13:55 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
Zion Williamson's future with the Pelicans is a question mark - Source: Imagn

The New Orleans Pelicans were projected to be in the mix for a playoff spot this season. Instead, they won just 21 games and finished with the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Ad

They struggled with injuries, perhaps more than any other team in the league, but that has been a recurring issue. As such, something had to change.

With that in mind, they hired Joe Dumars to replace David Griffin as their President of Basketball Operations, but it seems like some of their issues ran deeper.

A report from Legion Hoops pointed out that coach Willie Green had "lost the locker room" when he told the players that they were 'soft' after a franchise-record number of 40-point losses.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Notably, former NBA champion Ron Harper, who won multiple rings with Michael Jordan, agreed with Green's assessment of his players, and he took a shot at modern stars.

"He told them the truth today players are soft with no pride," Harper responded to the post.
Ad

Dumars, the architect behind the 2004 NBA champions Detroit Pistons, wants the team to be held accountable and thrive off toughness.

"There is a lot of talent on this roster," Dumars said. "My vision is to build a disciplined team that is built on toughness, smart decision-making and a no-excuses mindset."

Joe Dumars will have 'candid talks' about Zion Williamson's future

According to a report by Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pelicans intend to bring Willie Green back. As for Zion Williamson, Joe Dumars will have a sit-down with him to discuss his future with the organization.

Ad
"In terms of the Pelicans' roster, the franchise will assuredly have candid conversations with star forward Zion Williamson on his direction with the team," Charania wrote.

Williamson has been in the NBA for five years, and he's played in 30 or fewer games in a season three times already. He has also been unavailable because of injuries when the Pelicans have made the playoffs with him on the roster.

Ad

Needless to say, there should still be plenty of league-wide interest in the former first-overall pick, who's been a force to be reckoned with when he's been healthy, but there might be questions about his trade value.

Per Spotrac, he will average $39,446,090 a year for the next three years, and given his history of injuries, teams might be wary to send out a valuable trade package for his services.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Pelicans Fan? Check out the latest New Orlean Pelicans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications