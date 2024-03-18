Michael Jordan's former teammate warns NBA of 'scrambling' after LeBron James retires

LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA this season and will remain that way until he retires. James has flirted with the idea of hanging up his sneakers, but the dream is still there to play with his sons in the league. But once "The King" abandons his crown, the NBA will be "scrambling" for an heir, according to Michael Jordan's former teammate.

In an ambush interview by TMZ Sports, Kwame Brown was asked about the LA Lakers' chances of winning the championship this season. Brown reckoned that the OKC Thunder are not getting any love from the media despite having a breakout campaign.

The former No. 1 pick also pointed out that the league should start promoting players other than James. He warned commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA that they're going to have a tough time finding the next face of the league after James retires.

"OKC, how come they don't talk about that young team right there?" Brown said.

"The only thing I see what's wrong with the NBA is that they hold on to the superstar thing too long. We got OKC. I don't even know their starting five, well I know now but before I didn't even know their starting five."

He added:

"You don't even know their coach. You got to start promoting this young talent that you have otherwise, they going to be scrambling when LeBron's gone."

Kwame Brown has had some insights about the league over the last few years after being out of the spotlight since retiring in 2013.

Brown might be labeled as one of the biggest busts in NBA history, but he lasted 12 years in the league. He also played with Michael Jordan for two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

As for LeBron James, he has a couple of years left or maybe even more depending on if he really wants to play with his kids. Bronny James might go undrafted if he enters the league this year, while Bryce James is part of the 2026 NBA draft class.

LeBron James doesn't even know who will be the next face of the NBA

LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for almost two decades.

LeBron James said during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend that he doesn't have a clue who would be the face of the league once he retires. James admitted that he never set out to be the face of the NBA when he was drafted first overall in 2003.

"The King" accomplished everything he set out to do, and all the records and recognition are just the icing on the cake. He acknowledged that there are a bunch of young guys who could succeed him but did not mention anyone to avoid putting any pressure on the players.

