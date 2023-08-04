Michael Jordan's house, which is down nearly 50% in value, comes with rare $40,000 table

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has been having an extremely difficult time selling his Highland Park, Illinois mansion.

The custom-built 56,000-square-foot, seven-acre compound has been on the market for over a decade now. However, it’s not for its lack of amenities. The mansion includes a tennis court, infinity pool, putting green, basketball court and a customized No. 23 gate, among numerous other features. However, one of the most remarkable features in the house is the Bulls legend’s rare “Baghdad Table.”

The massive table, designed by Ezri Tarazi, is worth just under $40,000, ringing in at a cool $39,600. It depicts the city grid of Baghdad. Per Luxuo, the table is “made of tens of different industrial aluminum profiles, each one with a specific purpose, which together make up a map of the capital of Iraq, ploughed by river Tigris.”

According to real estate Youtuber Enes Yilmazer, there are only 10 such rare Baghdad Tables in the entire world.

Check out Jordan’s unique table at the 7:55 mark below:

Why is Michael Jordan struggling to sell his mansion?

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's $14.9 million Highland Park, Illinois mansion.

After going unsold for over a decade, Michael Jordan’s mansion continues to drop in price. Originally listed for $29 million in 2012, the property is now on the market for $14.9 million.

However, despite the drastic price drop, the Bulls legend is still having a tough time selling the house. According to Bowers Realty Group’s Bruce Bowers, the reason may have to do with the house being a bit too customized. That comes as not every prospective buyer is a fan of the No. 23 entry gate, the series of Jumpman logos and other personalized renovations around the property.

“It's clearly his home,” Bowers said.

“There's a lot of work that would have to be done to make it your own.”

Outside of the house being too Jordan-themed, some have also speculated that the location could be driving potential buyers away. However, Jordan hasn’t given up on selling the property. The Bulls legend is even offering a complete collection of his Air Jordan shoes along with the mansion to try and sweeten the deal.

However, before he can eventually sell the house, Jordan is stuck paying more than $100,000 in annual property taxes. Fortunately for the Bulls legend, he can afford that, given his massive $2 billion net worth.

IG: beverlyhillsrealestate INSIDE MJ'S HOUSE: Originally listed in 2012, Michael Jordan's $14 million Chicago area mansion has still not sold.MJ once offered a pair of every edition of signature Air Jordans as an incentive to prospective buyers.IG: beverlyhillsrealestate pic.twitter.com/KQQKmQBI9c

