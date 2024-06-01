Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, celebrated the eighth anniversary of “Trophy Room,” a unique store he opened in 2016. Since opening the store, Marcus has given it a unique brand value that has caught the attention of sneaker lovers.

On May 24, on the eighth anniversary of the store, Jordan posted pictures of the store and some with his father, Michael Jordan, and close friends on his Instagram handle. He also wrote a heartfelt caption for his loyal customers.

“5.23.24. Today celebrates 8 years of TROPHY ROOM™,” Marcus Jordan wrote in the caption.

“Thank you to our TR Family.”

Marcus received a lot of congratulatory gestures on his social media posts, including from his brother Jeffery Jordan, Michael Jordan’s former teammate Richard Hamilton and legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps.

“Happy anniversary!” commented Phelps on the post.

Larsa Pippen was also one of the names in the comment section congratulating Marcus Jordan.

“Congrats,” wrote Pippen followed by a heart emoji.

MJ’s son also liked Larsa Pippen’s comment.

Since opening the store in 2016, Marcus has successfully taken his Trophy Room business to a new height.

Michael Jordan was against his son’s idea to open the Trophy Room

Marcus Jordan's sneaker business has been successful, but it was never simple for him to get started. Marcus told Joon Lee of BR in October 2017 that when he first offered the concept to his father, Jordan did not accept and asked him to finish his education first.

"No," MJ told his son. "You've never run a store before. You've never been in business before. Finish school first."

However, Marcus knew his plan would work. He said that growing up, he had seen how his father’s trophy room had a unique attraction to people and everyone wanted to hang out there. Moreover, he also noticed that Orlando, the home of Disney World, didn’t have a sneaker store like other big cities.

“The first thing that came to mind was the trophy room in our house growing up and how that was a spot that everyone wanted to hang out in," Marcus said.

"It became a room where we wanted to celebrate all of our holidays…That feeling I got thinking about our trophy room growing up, it was a feeling I wanted to bring to the consumer and the sneaker culture here in Orlando."

Moreover, Marcus Jordan also wanted to blend his own story with his father’s legacy. Today, Trophy Room collaborates with Jordan Brand, Nike and Upper Deck Authenticated to provide legacy shoes to its loyal customers.