Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan takes nostalgic trip back to his childhood with signed player exclusives

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan took a trip down memory lane. On Friday, Marcus made a special Instagram post featuring his player-exclusive shoes from the 6th grade.

Marcus wrote in the caption that self-proclaimed toy historian Josh De Vaney had tracked the pair of shoes for him. The son of the Chicago Bulls legend also signed the pair of the toy artist.

"Had to sign my first ever player exclusives for @joshua.devaney these are ORIGINALS from 6th grade," Jordan wrote.

"S/O Josh for tracking these down."

[Credits: IG/@heirmj523]

Since high school, Jordan always wore his father's signature shoes. Even when he started playing college basketball, he never gave up his father's signature shoes. Marcus Jordan costing UCF's deal with Adidas is still one of the wildest stories in college sports.

In 2009, when Marcus decided to play for the University of Central Florida, the team had a deal with Adidas. However, Marcus still chose to wear Air Jordan shoes for the games. According to Complex Sports, the news later reached the brand, and watching Marcus wear Jordans, they decided to act and dropped their $3 million contract with UCF.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan says he is focused on his brand post DUI arrest

Marcus Jordan's arrest in February's first week was one of the most viral news stories in the sports and entertainment world. He was arrested in Maitland, Florida, after he was found with his luxurious car on the train tracks.

The video of Marcus speaking to the police went viral on social media, and he was heard name-dropping his father to avoid arrest. The police report suggested that he had "bloodshot eyes" and was signing when he was taken to the police station.

Marcus was later arrested for cocaine possession, resisting arrest and DUI, to which he pleaded not guilty in court on Feb. 7. His next hearing is scheduled on Mar. 20.

After his release, Marcus released a statement on his social media that he wasn't going to make any comment about his arrest and that he was focused on working on his Orlando-based Trophy Room Store.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out," Marcus Jordan wrote. "I'm focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won't be making any comments on the recent media stories and my personal life."

"I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding."

[Credits: IG/@heirmj523]

With less than a week left in his next hearing, Marcus has decided to focus on his sports-based store.

