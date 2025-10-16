Michael Jordan’s unconventional business style left MLB legend in disbelief: “He’s a freak"

Michael Jordan is arguably the most popular athlete in the entire world during the 90s. The Bulls legend has always had a larger-than-life persona and has grandly lived his life.

This lifestyle has made Jordan a protagonist in many tales revealed by the athletes from his playing career and beyond. On Oct. 9, MLB legend Andruw Jones revealed a story of his own featuring the Bulls legend.

"I am playing in Chicago and he said, 'Hey come meet me here at this location'. I had met MJ before in places like clubs and stuff like that, then we walked through, but I never sat down and talk with him," Jones said on "All the Smoke Podcast".

"So, I see his hands down. I didn't know what he was doing, he was getting a manicure underneath the table, while we were talking buisness. This guy, he's a freak."

Earlier on the podcast, the MLB legend had unleashed his inner Michael Jordan fanboy. The baseball star revealed that he used to play basketball in high school, and wanted to be like the Bulls legend.

Jones revealed that he wore the number "23" during his entire minor league career because of MJ. However, when he joined the Atlanta Braves in the Majors, he was handed the "25" number jersey as David Justice had the "23" locked in.

Barry Bonds once said he doesn't believe Michael Jordan would've made it in Baseball

Michael Jordan's career is nothing short of a fairy tale. He won two three-peats with the Bulls in the late 90s, a feat that no team in the NBA has repeated since. However, after winning his first three-peat, MJ retired from basketball in 1994.

The Bulls legend ventured out of the NBA to test his luck in other sports. He tried his luck in the Minor League Baseball, but it was nowhere near the greatness he achieved on the NBA hardwood.

In March, MLB legend Barry Bonds appeared as a guest on the "All the Smoke" podcast. During one segment, the podcast's host Matt Barnes touched on the topic of MJ transitioning into Bonds' field, when the 14-time MLB All-Star suggested that he didn't believe in MJ making it big in the baseball world.

"He Tried to come to your field," Barnes said.

"Well, that wasn’t gonna happen,” Bonds said while laughing. “I love Mike, but nah."

Bond was somewhat right in his statement, as after spending only a year on the baseball field, Michael Jordan came out of his retirement and led the Bulls to their second three-peat.

