Michelle Obama sends shoutout to Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry after glowing reviews roll in over special launch

Steph Curry and former First Lady Michelle Obama teamed up to release healthier sports drinks for athletes. According to CNBC, the Golden State Warriors star and Obama launched Plezi Hydration in the last week of April in collaboration with Plezi Nutrition, one of Obama's public benefit companies.

The Warriors star's wife, Ayesha Curry, sat down for a conversation with social media star Issa Okamoto for a quick Q&A. From opening up about the lessons she learned as an entrepreneur to making mistakes and learning, Curry was very vocal in sharing her personal experience.

She also said during the interview that she liked having a "truly collaborative" partnership and implementing "innovation" in entrepreneurship. Ayesha also said the partnership aimed to make a "downright delicious" drink for athletes.

The new launch has received excellent customer reviews for providing a more refreshing and healthier option. Obama took the opportunity to send a big shoutout to Curry and posted the video on her Instagram story.

[Credit: IG/@michelleobama]

When it comes to creating the most flavorful drink, it's easy to trust Curry. She led the creation of most of the Caribbean beverages on her restaurant, International Smoke, and it has received great reviews.

Likewise, as per CNBC, Curry was one of the people who worked behind the scenes in creating the 16.9-ounce Plezi Hydration, that is priced at $2.29.

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, gives a peek into a fun-filled weekend with daughter Riley

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, juggles motherhood and entrepreneurship perfectly. A recent post on her social media handle showed the mother of four sharing highlights from the fun weekend with her eldest child, daughter Riley.

On April 28, Curry posted a series of pictures with Riley on her Instagram. The first picture showed the mother-daughter duo posing for a mirror selfie in an elevator, followed by another candid selfie.

The third picture featured two coffee mugs with Steph Curry on TV, being introduced in a game in the first-round series against the Houston Rockets. One of the subsequent pictures showed Riley lying in her mother's lap. Arguably one of the highlights of the post was Riley serving in a volleyball game.

"A weekend," Ayesha wrote in the caption.

Riley is the oldest of Ayesha and Steph Curry's four children. She is a big sports enthusiast and is often seen attending sports events with her father. The Currys introduced Riley to almost every sport, but it was volleyball with which she ultimately fell in love.

