Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 7): Latest update on Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez's availability 

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Las Vegas to face the Indiana Pacers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. The Bucks booked their ticket to Thursday's game with a 146-122 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Here's a look at the latest Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Dec. 7.

There are only two players on the Bucks' injury report ahead of the game against the Pacers. Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder are both listed as out and set to miss the contest. Connaughton is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Crowder continues to recover from left adductor surgery.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are not on the injury report, so they are available on Thursday. There were concerns about Antetokounmpo's ankle injury, which he suffered in their victory against the Knicks.

"The Greek Freak" suffered the ankle injury in the first quarter after he accidentally stepped on Julius Randle's foot. He was able to play through the injury and finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. He told reporters after the game that he's not worried about missing the semifinals:

"It feels good,” Giannis told The Athletic. "Obviously, a little bit sore today, but it is what it is. You get some treatment, you sleep a little bit, ice it, elevate it, hopefully, it feels better tomorrow."

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are looking to become the first Eastern Conference team to reach the Finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Bucks booked their ticket to the final four with a win over the New York Knicks, while the Pacers got an upset victory against the Boston Celtics.

Thursday's contest is the 208th regular-season meeting between the two franchises. The Bucks are ahead 114-93 in the all-time head-to-head matchup and have won eight of their last 10 games against the Pacers.

However, Indiana won the first matchup of the season last Nov. 9 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance to get the close 126-124 win.

Tyrese Haliburton had a superstar-making performance against the Celtics on Tuesday night. Haliburton has been playing like an MVP this season and could cause some problems for the favored Bucks team. The game is set to start at 5:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

