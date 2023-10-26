Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest update on Damian Lillard's debut

The Milwaukee Bucks was the team that snuck in to trade for Damian Lillard, and they now have one of the most anticipated one-two-punch combos in the NBA along with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team's first regular season game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26, as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

According to the injury report for the Sixers vs. Bucks game, only three players are on the IL list: Two for the Bucks and one for the Sixers.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton is still questionable if he will return soon due to a knee injury, while Cam Payne is in the same situation with his thigh.

Aside from that, every player on the Bucks' roster is ready to go for their first game of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers, including Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Damian Lillard emphasized that his situation is different from that of James Harden

The 2023 NBA offseason was interesting, with James Harden and Damian Lillard aiming to get traded by their teams. While Lillard successfully went to another franchise, James Harden is still stuck with the Philadelphia 76ers with no end in sight yet.

As fans get to compare the two point guards, Lillard emphasized that his trade request is different from Harden's.

"My situation is not the same as James' situation," Lillard told FOX Sports. "I don't have any anger or anything like that toward anybody. I feel very free. I'm stepping into a new thing. I feel free. I'm happy to be here. I'm excited to be on a good team with a real opportunity to win a championship.

"And I also think because of how everything happened, there are some relationships that won't be the same. But I don't think that there are hard feelings, if that makes sense."

In the 2022-23 season, Damian Lillard provided the Portland Trail Blazers with his highest scoring average at 32.2 points per game. He also had 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds a night.