Milwaukee Bucks NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 scenarios: How can Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. clinch group or wild card spot?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in their final NBA In-Season Tournament group stage game on Tuesday. The pivotal game will determine whether the Bucks advance in the tournament, with numerous scenarios in play for them to do so.

The Bucks have gone undefeated (3-0) over their first three group-stage games in Eastern Conference Group B. So if they beat the Heat (2-1), they will win their group and automatically advance to the tournament’s knockout rounds.

However, even if Milwaukee loses on Tuesday and the New York Knicks (2-1) win, the Bucks can still win their group. To do so, they would need to win the tiebreaker over Miami and New York.

Per NBA.com, if teams tie within a group, tiebreakers are based on the teams’ head-to-head records, point differentials and total points scored in group play (in sequential order). If a tie is still not broken, regular season records are taken into account, and if necessary, a random drawing will be carried out.

The Bucks also have a chance to advance as a wild card if they lose on Tuesday. Wild cards are the teams with the best record in group play in each conference among teams that finish second in their respective groups.

Milwaukee can secure a wild card spot via one of two scenarios, according to NBA Communications. The first is if the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1), Boston Celtics (2-1) and Brooklyn Nets (2-1) lose on Tuesday.

The second is if Milwaukee finishes second in Group B and wins the tiebreaker over the second-place teams from Eastern Conference Groups A and C.

Wild card tiebreakers are based on the protocol mentioned above, except for teams’ head-to-head group play records.

Damian Lillard says Bucks are motivated to win NBA In-Season Tournament

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard

When the In-Season Tournament was first announced, many were skeptical whether NBA players, particularly star players, would take it seriously. However, in recent weeks, multiple stars have spoken about their determination to win the inaugural NBA Cup and the corresponding prize money for their teammates.

This includes Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard, who spoke about how winning the tournament could change some of his teammates’ lives:

“The prize in the end is what everybody’s wanting to get to. I think that puts a little bit higher stakes on the games and it gives us something to get up for,” Lillard said.

“I think as a leader and somebody who cares about your teammates, especially your younger teammates, you got guys on two-way contracts, guys who are trying to earn their stay, and that prize in the end could change their families’ lives.”

Players on the winning team will receive $500,000 each, while players on the second-place team will receive $200,000. In addition, players on teams eliminated in the semifinals will receive $100,000, and players on teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will receive $50,000.

So, Lillard and Milwaukee are in a prime position to earn extra cash over the next few weeks.

