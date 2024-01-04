Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to dust themselves off after back-to-back losses to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers to start the new year. The Bucks are set to visit the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night as part of their short three-game road trip. Let's look at the Bucks' starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another huge game for the Bucks against the Pacers with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Damian Lillard finished with 23 points, two rebounds and five assists, but it was not enough to prevent the 142-130 loss.

The Bucks have now lost four of their five matchups to Indiana this season. They have a total of 10 losses and 40% of those have come against the Pacers. Some fans are already clamoring for the basketball Gods to intervene and make them a first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4

The Milwaukee Bucks are not off to a great start to 2024, but they remain one of the best teams in the league. The Bucks are still second in the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record. They are 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, and ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee has also stayed relatively healthy this season, which was not the case last campaign. The latest injury report has two players possibly missing Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jae Crowder remains sidelined after undergoing left adductor surgery two months ago, while AJ Green is day-to-day with a nasal fracture.

Here's the Bucks' predicted starting lineup for the Spurs game and their current depth chart for Jan. 4, 2024:

PG - Damian Lillard | SG - Malik Beasley | SF - Khris Middleton | PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Damian Lillard Cameron Payne Lindell Wigginton SG Malik Beasley MarJon Beauchamp Andre Jackson Jr. SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Chris Livingston PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Thanasis Antetokounmpo Marques Bolden C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Robin Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs game preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will try to sweep the season series against the San Antonio Spurs after winning the first matchup on Dec. 19, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks dominated that game, with Damian Lillard dropping 40 points in the 132-119 win.

Thursday's game is just the 99th regular-season meeting between the two franchises. The Spurs are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 53-45, but both teams have five wins each in their last 10 meetings dating back to Mar 10, 2019.

