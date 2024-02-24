Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Scores for February 23, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks resumed their season on Friday night at the Target Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Timberwolves blowing out the Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 8.

Minnesota dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee in their first matchup of the season a couple of weeks ago. The game was close in the first half before the Timberwolves took over in the final two quarters to beat the Bucks, 129-105. Anthony Edwards had 26 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

Friday's game is also the 68th regular-season meeting between the Bucks and Timberwolves. Milwaukee is one win away from tying the head-to-head record. The Bucks have also won seven of their last 10 games against the Timberwolves since Feb. 23, 2019.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Scores

Milwaukee Bucks players' stats and box score

Brook Lopez led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Damian Lillard struggled with just five points on 1-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FTP +/- D. Lillard 5 3 6 1 0 1 1 9 11.1% 0 3 0.0% 3 4 75.0% -7 M. Beasley 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% -5 J. Crowder 0 4 0 1 1 0 0 4 0.0% 0 3 0.0% 0 0 0.0% -7 G. Antetokounmpo 15 7 3 1 0 2 5 6 83.3% 0 0 0.0% 5 9 55.6% -5 B. Lopez 16 1 0 1 0 2 6 9 66.7% 4 7 57.1% 0 0 0.0% -2 B. Portis 8 2 0 0 0 0 4 8 50.0% 0 2 0.0% 0 0 0.0% -4 P. Beverley 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% -2 P. Connaughton 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 66.7% 1 2 50.0% 0 0 0.0% 1 D. Gallinari 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 1 A. Green DNP A. Jackson Jr. DNP T. Antetokounmpo DNP M. Beauchamp DNP

Minnesota Timberwolves players' stats and box score

Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double in the first two quarters with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Edwards also scored 12 points, but was just 4-of-12 from the field. Rudy Gobert had six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as the Minnesota Timberwolves lead, 57-51 at the half.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FTP +/- Mike Conley 6 1 1 1 0 1 3 6 50.0% 0 1 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 2 Anthony Edwards 12 4 2 0 0 0 4 12 33.3% 1 4 25.0% 3 5 60.0% -1 Jaden McDaniels 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 12 10 2 1 0 3 5 13 38.5% 1 2 50.0% 1 2 50.0% 2 Rudy Gobert 6 10 0 0 2 0 3 3 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 1 0.0% 10 Kyle Anderson 2 1 3 1 0 1 1 1 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 3 Naz Reid 8 1 0 1 0 1 2 6 33.3% 1 4 25.0% 3 4 75.0% 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 11 1 1 0 1 0 4 5 80.0% 3 3 100.0% 0 0 0.0% 4 Monte Morris 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.0% 0 1 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 7 Josh Minott DNP Jordan McLaughlin DNP Daishen Nix DNP Justin Jackson DNP

Watch this space as the game continues after halftime and scores will be updated after the contest.