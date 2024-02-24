Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Scores for February 23, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks resumed their season on Friday night at the Target Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Timberwolves blowing out the Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 8.
Minnesota dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee in their first matchup of the season a couple of weeks ago. The game was close in the first half before the Timberwolves took over in the final two quarters to beat the Bucks, 129-105. Anthony Edwards had 26 points, three rebounds and nine assists.
Friday's game is also the 68th regular-season meeting between the Bucks and Timberwolves. Milwaukee is one win away from tying the head-to-head record. The Bucks have also won seven of their last 10 games against the Timberwolves since Feb. 23, 2019.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Scores
Milwaukee Bucks players' stats and box score
Brook Lopez led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Damian Lillard struggled with just five points on 1-of-9 shooting from the floor.
Minnesota Timberwolves players' stats and box score
Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double in the first two quarters with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Edwards also scored 12 points, but was just 4-of-12 from the field. Rudy Gobert had six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as the Minnesota Timberwolves lead, 57-51 at the half.
Watch this space as the game continues after halftime and scores will be updated after the contest.