Minnesota Timberwolves injury update (October 2023): Player availability, NBA preseason schedule and more explored

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks will officially start the NBA preseason Thursday. The game will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Let's take a look at the Timberwolves' injury update, player availability, preseason schedule and more.

Minnesota has only one player on their injury report, as per ESPN. It's rookie guard Jaylen Clark, who is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last March during the UCLA Bruin's regular season finale. The Timberwolves expect him to miss the first half of the 2023-24 season.

Fans in Abu Dhabi should expect Minnesota's trio of stars, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, to see some action in the first preseason game of the year. All three players participated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so they could be playing in limited minutes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to play the Dallas Mavericks twice in Abu Dhabi. Their first game is on Thursday, Oct. 5, and the second is on Saturday, Oct. 7.

After the two games in Abu Dhabi, both teams will fly back to the United States to resume their training camp. The Timberwolves have two more preseason games on their schedule before NBA Opening Week.

Minnesota will take on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14, and against the Chicago Bulls in United Center on Oct. 19. They will start the 2023-24 season on the road as well, up north in Canada against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 25.

What to expect from the Minnesota Timberwolves this season?

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo: NBA.com)

There are going to be a lot of expectations for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season after their disastrous campaign last season. Karl-Anthony Towns missed a lot of time due to injury, while Rudy Gobert had a season to forget in his first year in Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards finally became an All-Star and he'll only get better this season after experiencing the playoffs and the FIBA World Cup. The Timberwolves didn't make a lot of changes in their starting lineup, but their bench corps could be the x-factor for the success of the season.

Naz Reid has the potential to be the team's sixth man, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker is coming off an impressive showing for Canada at the FIBA World Cup. Kyle Anderson should have no problems adjusting his game off the bench, and Jordan McLaughlin will look to build on his pretty solid campaign last season.

If Gobert and Towns can co-exist playing together, there's a pretty good chance that the Timberwolves will be in the playoffs. Edwards, on the other hand, should cement himself as among the best shooting guards in the league.

