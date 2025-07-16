"Miss you": Michael Jordan’s daughter gets love from $89,000 WNBA guard and her brother over "bokkie dumpski" 

WNBA guard Dana Evans sent love to Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine, on Instagram. Jordan shared a series of picrures offering glimpses of her life on Monday. The pictures show the Chicago Bulls legend’s daughter relaxing and spending time with her son, Rakeem Michael Jordan, born in 2019.

His daughter also shared a photograph of Jordan and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. The pictures were shared on Instagram with the caption:

“The Plot Been Thickkkkkk Bookie ✨#Dumpski.”

Dana Evans reacted to Jasmine Jordan’s picture dump with affection.

“😍😍😍 Miss youuu,” Evans wrote.

Dana Evans’ reaction to Jasmine Jordan’s Instagram post.

Her brother, Jeffrey Jordan, left a one-word reaction under her post.

"🐐," he wrote.

Jeffrey Jordan's comment under his sister's post

Dana Evans is in the midst of her fifth season in the WNBA. She was drafted in 2021 with the Dallas Wings, who traded her to the Chicago Sky, where she played until 2024. Chicago signed her to a one-year, $89,000 deal in 2025 before trading her to the Las Vegas Aces.

Evans has made 21 appearances next to A’ja Wilson and Co., averaging 6.5 points and 1.8 assists per game. The Aces are ninth in the league, trailing the Washington Mystics by half a game.

Michael Jordan’s daughter says she used Google to learn about her father’s accomplishments

The world viewed Jasmine, Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan as the children of one of the best basketball players ever. However, according to the Bulls legend’s daughter, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy went the extra step to ensure their children would have a normal and grounded upbringing despite their father’s massive fame.

They apparently did such an exquisite job that Jasmine Jordan had to use Google to learn about her father’s achievements. Jasmine explained how it came to be during an appearance on Good Morning America in May 2020.

"I had kids and teachers and stuff at school telling me 'it's incredible your father is who he is.' And I'm thinking you all haven't met my father to my knowledge, how do you know this? So I did, I googled him. And I found a lot clearly," Jordan said.

While Jasmine Jordan was surprised to learn of her father’s fame, she expressed gratitude for her upbringing, saying that she and her siblings grew up “very normal.”

