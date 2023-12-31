"Missed 2 big free throws": Anthony Davis takes accountability for Lakers' close loss vs Timberwolves

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers lost a close game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The highlight of the game was the controversial call made by Tony Brothers, who declared a three-point shot by LeBron James a two-pointer.

Despite having an excellent offensive night, Davis did not exempt himself from the accountability for the loss. With 6:09 minutes remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Lakers had a chance to even the game when J. McDaniels fouled Davis.

With 87-89 on the scoreboard, Davis had two free throw attempts. However, he missed both free throws leaving the Timberwolves’ lead intact.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the Lakers still had over six minutes left in the game, more than sufficient time left to win the game, Davis took accountability for contributing to the loss and said:

"Anytime you lose, whether I play well or poorly, it always bothers me. You always think about, especially me, I missed two big free throws and we lose the game by two, that could have tied the game into overtime, the outcome maybe different. So every time you lose shot, you look back and think about what you could've done better."

Expand Tweet

In total, Davis attempted 10 free throws in the game and the only two he missed were in the fourth quarter when he had the chance to tie the game. He added that when he looks back at the game, the first thing that comes to his mind are the free throws.

AD had a game-high 33 points in the contest with an impressive shooting night. He made 12 of 17 shots from the field and also had a game-high eight assists. LeBron James had 26 points from 47.6 percent shooting and six assists.

Darvin Ham is adding extra responsibility on Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is one of the few players in the league, who have the responsibility of becoming the best player for his team on both ends of the floor. He is expected to lead the Lakers’ offense, and there is no doubt that he is the Lakers’ identity when it comes to their defense.

Darvin Ham is now adding extra pressure on Davis to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. In a conversation with Lakers’ reporter Mike Trudell, Ham said that he expects Davis to win the DPOY award.

"He's everything. He's been elite," Ham said, per Trudell. "I don't think it's appreciated enough or highlighted enough. We're nothing defensively without him," Ham said when asked about Davis's impact on defense.

Being the coach, Ham has the responsibility to push Davis to be fierce and consistent. However, the Lakers star also has a history of big injuries, and getting him to do too much on both ends might be detrimental to the player.

Davis can fairly make a case for himself to be the best defender in the league as he is only behind Rudy Gobert from Timberwolves in odds to win the DPOY award in the 2023-24 season. He is currently averaging 2.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.