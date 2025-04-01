"MJ takes the fall for this " - Gilbert Arenas hilariously bumps Michael Jordan off GOAT list after Josh Giddey stuns Lakers

Following Josh Giddey's actions, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas had a response that resulted in Michael Jordan's demotion. The LA Lakers lost to the Chicago Bulls 119-117 in devastating fashion on Thursday on Giddey's Hail Mary from half-court as the clock expired.

Although the Lakers bounced back with a 134-127 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their next game, Arenas has not moved on from what Los Angeles went through. On Tuesday's episode of "Gil's Arena," the three-time champion had a hilarious reaction to what happened between the Lakers and Bulls.

According to the former Washington Wizards star, the iconic moment that Giddey had puts Jordan's rank below other legendary players.

"Hey, Jordan fans," Arenas started. "Obviously, LeBron is No. 1 now. How about that?

"Just to be honest, for another 24 hours. For another 24 hours, LeBron James is No. 1 over Michael Jordan because of what Giddey did. Just unfortunately, Jordan takes the fall for this. He's No. 2."

Gradually, Arenas started to put the former Bulls star lower than No. 2 until he had him at the sixth spot. The 6-foot-4 point guard ranked James at the top, followed by Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, before mentioning MJ.

Michael Jordan had a response to LeBron James' claims about him being able to play in any era

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are often mentioned while arguing who is a better player. Fans will never know because the two legends played at different times in the game.

Jordan had his peak during the 1990s when the league was more physical. James, on the other hand, started his dominance during the 2010s, a time when the game had fully developed.

Last week, when the Lakers star appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," he said that he could play in any era.

While there's no proof that he'd be able to do that, there are those who believe in what he said. Recently, former New Jersey Nets star Jayson Williams talked to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. According to Williams, his close friend, MJ, had something to say about what the four-time champion proclaimed.

"Different eras," Williams told Robinson. "I asked Michael this when we played golf about five months ago, and he said, 'LeBron James could play in ANY era.'"

With the skills and athleticism that James possesses, Jordan believes the 6-foot-9 freight train can dominate in any era.

