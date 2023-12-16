Model-turned-entrepreneur Jordyn Woods launces fragrance-inspired candles at $35, beau Karl-Anthony Towns reacts: "Too fye"

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods took to social media to announce the launch of her new candles collection. The influencer and entrepreneur, who has 12.3 million followers on Instagram, has created her own fashion brand, named Woods by Jordyn.

On Friday, Woods revealed the launch of her new candles collection, with Towns sharing his reaction. Each candle is worth $35, according to Woods' website.

"Introducing our Bougie Parfumee Candles. A clean, feminine, and all natural collection of hand poured candles. Available now for a limited time!" Woods wrote.

"The candles are too fye," Towns wrote in the comments section.

Screenshot

Jordyn Woods shares light on successful relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been in a relationship since May 2020.

Before becoming a couple, they were friends. TThe social media influencer recently opened up about the key aspects that have kept their relationship strong until now.

"Friendship and trust. We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don't really get to know each other, and they go into this relationship," she told People in November.

"So, we've been through a lot together. We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation."

The entrepreneur also noted that they both do the best they can to show their love for each other amid their busy schedule.

"I'm excited. Every holiday, we like to really go large for each other. He does so much for me. I do what I can for him. I want to say it's a lot. So when it's time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out," Jordyn Woods added.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing great early on for a Minnesota Timberwolves team that leads the way in the West with 18 wins and five losses, trailing the Boston Celtics by half a game for the best record in the NBA (19-5).

The Timberwolves have won seven of their last eight games and eight of their last 10 and are yet to lose back-to-back.

"It's a combination of the character in this locker room, everyone buying into what we feel like we could be and truly believing it. Two, I think it's experience and wisdom. The last two seasons, we made the playoffs," the All-Star big man said ahead of Saturday's game vs the Indiana Pacers (13-10), via NBA.com.

"(It's) just a different mindset when you expect to be in the playoffs and you expect to come in and give yourselves a chance. I see our team, the way we act, the way we approach these games. It's about not only winning the games but finding that 1 percent every day to get better."

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg and 3.0 apg, on 42.3 percent from beyond the arc in 23 NBA games.