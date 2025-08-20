"Mommy and daughter ride day" - Dwyane Wade enjoys afternoon adventure with wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia

Dwyane Wade is enjoying the summer with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and their daughter, Kaavia James. Wade shared their afternoon adventure on Tuesday, with Union and Kaavia riding horses under the sun. The Hall of Famer was also on the golf course earlier in the day.In a few posts on his Instagram stories, the Miami Heat legend shared a motivational quote for golfers about fighting yourself on the green. He followed it up with Union and Kaavia enjoying horse riding despite the hot temperature in California. The family moved to California from Florida back in 2021, mainly to protect their daughter, Zaya Wade, who came out as transgender a year before. Florida wasn't an LGBTQ-friendly state, unlike California, so the Wades flew across the nation. &quot;Mommy and daughter ride day,&quot; Dwyane wrote. Dwyane Wade shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @dwyanewade on IG)Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union welcomed their daughter to the world in November 2018 via surrogate. Kaavia James has natural charisma, which is one of the reasons why her parents created her own social media accounts. She has been a bundle of joy for the Wade family, with Dwyane being supportive of his daughter. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter starting first grade soonDwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter starting first grade soon. (Photo: GETTY)Time flies so fast, with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attending Kaavia James' kindergarten graduation back in June. Kaavia will be entering first grade this upcoming school year. She also seems intent on following her mother's footsteps by becoming an actress.In a candid post on TikTok, someone asked Kaavia what she wants to do when she grows up. The six-year-old would like to become an actress, which caught her mother off guard. &quot;Let's find out what her future plans are, shall we?&quot; the person said. &quot;Kaavia, what would you like to be when you grow up?&quot;&quot;I would like to be an actor,&quot; Kaavia replied.View on TikTokGabrielle Union was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, before the family moved to California when she was eight years old. Due to the proximity to Hollywood, Union naturally became an actress. She got her start with several minor roles on TV shows like &quot;Family Matters,&quot; &quot;Malibu Shores&quot; and &quot;Saved by the Bell: New Class.&quot; Union got her big break in the late 1990s, when she starred in movies such as &quot;She's All That,&quot; &quot;10 Things I Hate About You&quot; and &quot;Bring It On.&quot;