"More like city of walking crackheads" - Sixers unveil 2023-24 City Edition jersey, and NBA fans are going wild

For several years now, NBA teams have worn several different jerseys throughout a season such as the City Edition jerseys. Every year, teams release a brand new iteration of their uniforms, and recently a few teams have unveiled their jerseys for the 2023-24 campaign.

One of the teams that revealed the new look of its City Edition jersey for this season is the Philadelphia 76ers. The jersey is navy blue with red lining, but instead of having Philadephia or 76ers on it, it says, "City of Brotherly Love." The design pays homage to a Philadelphia landmark, the Reading Terminal Market.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, some 76ers fans are not happy with the new design. Several of them have taken to X (Twitter) to voice their displeasure over the new designs.

"More like the city of walking crackheads," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Looks like a sorority girl who just discovered Canva," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

One fan even compared it to a previous iteration of the 76ers' jerseys:

"Not as good as the Spectrum ones."

Expand Tweet

Other fans voiced their disapproval, with another tweeting:

"Trash. I hate these new jerseys. No team identity."

Expand Tweet

Aside from these, several more negative comments were made about the latest design of the 76ers' latest jersey design.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, not everyone had a negative reaction. A few fans posted positive comments that praised the newest design.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite these, it seems that the majority of the reactions and comments about the Philadelphia 76ers jerseys on X were negative.

Also read: Listing all City Edition jerseys leaked for 2023-24 NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' City Edition jerseys also drew negative reactions from fans

Another team that recently unveiled the design of its City Edition jersey for the upcoming season was the Cleveland Cavaliers. Similar to the reactions that the 76ers' jersey drew, fans did not seem to like the new design.

As the new design was revealed, a spectator can be heard saying:

"That sucks. That's garbage. Oh, my God, what the hell was that?"

Expand Tweet

The Cavs' jersey drew mostly negative responses from those who saw it, and some also took to X to take shots at it.

These City Edition jerseys are released yearly before the start of each season in partnership with Nike. Every year, the different designs for each team are met with applause or criticism. Mostly, the jerseys receive mixed responses.

The design of a team's jersey has become important for the team, the league and the fans. A jersey is supposed to represent a team's identity, and some fans are unable to look past a design that they deem to be terrible.

Also read: "Looks like something my 2-year-old designed": Celtics leaked city edition jersey latest to catch strays online from NBA fans.