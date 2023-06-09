Moriah Mills drags Zion Williamson into her body shaming & cosmetic surgery drama: "Back in December I almost died" 

It seemed to have awakened Zion's past flings after the announcement of Zion Williamson and his girlfriend, Ahkeema, that they'll be having a daughter together. Since then, Moriah Mills, an adult entertainer, has repeatedly called out the NBA star on Twitter, exposing him and his infidelities.

After the New Orleans Pelicans star revealed that he'd be a father, Mills quickly took the opportunity to expose him. In the beginning, the adult entertainer called out Williamson for doing business with her. A series of tweets followed through and Mills didn't seem to think about stopping, as all her tweets since then have been about the NBA player.

Fans may have had enough of her and some took it to the next level by body-shaming her. This led to her addressing those who shamed her body, even dragging the two-time All-Star with her.

"And for the people body shaming me just know back in December I almost died. And was in the hospital for 1 month during surgery my doctor couldn’t do a Butt a reduction because of complications he had to stop the surgery early." Mills tweeted.

"And I won’t be going under any knife to please anyone to reduce anything anymore so you can call me fake plastic etc I won’t be going back"

"I rather live with my fat ass that @Zionwilliamson loves than please internet bullies that haven’t giving me anything .. cosmetic surgery is dangerous."

After her tweet, Mills followed it up by saying that Zion has reached out to her, asking the entertainer to delete the tweets about him. However, she hasn't deleted a single tweet that involves the star power forward. So far, the Williamson and Ahkeema haven't addressed their involvement with Moriah.

The couple have remained quiet since the announcement of their pregnancy.

Zion Williamson's stepfather took matters into his own hands

At the height of what's happening around Zion Williamson, he hasn't had the chance to talk about his side. However, his stepfather has addressed the public on his behalf during a donation program. His stepfather, Lee Anderson, touched briefly on the subject and backed up his family.

"Believe half of what you see, and nothing you hear... I stand by my son 100%."

By the looks of things, it seems that Zion won't be making a big deal out of it. He's remained silent since the issue emerged and will likely wait for it to settle down. Even Stephen A. Smith was disappointed with the young superstar, but that doesn't seem to concern Williamson.

