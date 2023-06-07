“Your lower extremities were compromised” – Stephen A. Smith blasts Zion Williamson after Moriah Mills exposes him on Twitter

Zion Williamson is one of the hottest players in the NBA right now, but not because of his explosive dunks on the court. Williamson has earned the spotlight after he was exposed to having an affair with an adult entertainment star after the announcement that he'll become a father was done.

Williamson has put himself in a bit of a pickle as he and his girlfriend, Ahkeema, announced that they'll be having a daughter soon. Following this, Moriah Mills started calling out Zion on Twitter, talking about their explicit adventures together prior to the announcement of Ahkeema's pregnancy and gender reveal.

Afterward, famed journalist Stephen A. Smith decided to weigh in on the situation and give his two cents.

"The name Zion Williamson came up, because apparantly, he's about to be a dad. The person who's about to make him a new father is not the person that was on social media talking about him." Smith said.

"A girl by the name of Moriah Mills, calling him out by name, giving vivid details of their encounters with one another. She's a p**nstar!"

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith On the latest with Zion Williamson On the latest with Zion Williamson https://t.co/HKQi4EUBCd

"No wonder you ain't healthy. I'm talking about your legs. We need those legs, spry. We need you bench pressing with your big self. We need you bench pressing about 400 pouds. We need you running up and down that court. He's a man-child, but you can't get healthy. Your lower extremeties were compromised." Smith said as he went on a full-on rant about Zion.

It's crazy that even a notable reporter like Smith had to weigh in and call Williamson out. The star power forward for the New Orleans Pelicans only played for 29 games this season. Fans and the media have expressed their frustration towards Zion's inability to stay healthy and have called him out on multiple occasions.

Stephen A. Smith expressed his desire to see Zion Williamson play

2023 NBA All Star - Practice & Media Availability

Since being in the NBA, Zion Williamson has never had a healthy season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The closest the fans were able to get was in his sophomore year where he played for 61 games. Now, Smith is demanding Williamson to be back on the court with his team.

"I wanna see you play. That's all I'm saying. I wanna see you back on the court, bro. Stories like this will fade into the twilight, when you get back on the court. But if you can't get back on the court because your legs just ain't right, let's just say this story might get folks cause to pause."

