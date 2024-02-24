"Moriah Mills about to be next guest on First Take" - NBA fans erupt as Stephen A. Smith doubles down on dissing Pelicans

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith won't back down from any challenge, which is why he's been dissing the New Orleans Pelicans on social media. The organization's social media team mocked Smith by posting a series of Smith's highlights as a response to his comments about Zion Williamson.

It all started when Smith commented on Williamson's weight. He also questioned the NBA star's commitment to playing basketball at a high level. Although the forward has kept quiet, his team backed him up. This resulted in the ESPN analyst talking smack about their star and the franchise not winning anything.

Smith posted a new response to the Pelicans on X, making the issue between them bigger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I could zero in but I won’t! I happen to be fans of several players, plus the coach and definitely that city," Smith posted on X. "You play. I’ll be watching. I’m not going anywhere! Good luck!"

Expand Tweet

After fans saw this, they couldn't help but share their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the feud between the New Orleans team and Smith.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading: "It's about how many burgers he's eating" - Stephen A. Smith tears Zion Williamson over weight issues doubting his commitment to Pelicans

Stephen A. Smith has constantly attacked Williamson's weight

Criticizing players for their terrible play has always been Stephen A. Smith's calling card. He expects players, especially superstars, to elevate the sport and make it competitive. Smith sees Williamson as a superstar but just needs to address a few things before he can take his talents to the next level.

A significant part of the criticism that Williamson gets involves his weight. It's been an issue even before he was drafted into the league. Many want to see him healthy, which could help him in his professional career. Smith usually uses the star's weight whenever his name gets brought up.

Smith believes that if Williamson decides to lose some weight, he won't deal with a ton of injuries to his lower body like he does now. However, he sometimes goes overboard with his comments. Back in December 2023, he shared that chefs in New Orleans love him and that there were talks about the former Duke star's appetite.

"You got chefs in New Orleans who love him," Smith said. "They’re looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him because they know he’ll show up to their restaurant. The word out on Zion Williamson is that 'he’ll eat the table.' I’m quoting. 'He’ll eat the table.'"

Also read: "Cook that fraud" - Pelicans Twitter releasing Stephen A. Smith troll video for blunt Zion Williamson remarks has NBA fans in split