Moriah Mills responds to Zion Williamson grooming allegations, says the Pelicans star "contacted her first"

It has been a rough couple of days for Zion Williamson after the announcement that he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend Ahkeema. On June 6, Williamson uploaded a video online in celebration of the momentous occasion.

Since the announcement, Moriah Mills has gone nonstop on Twitter sharing explicit details about her private relationship with Zion Williamson. She has even demanded proof regarding the legitimacy of the child.

In a recent development, Twitter users did the numbers when it comes to the age difference between Williamson and Mills. As the users took the time to criticize Moriah, who was 30+ years old at the time, for entertaining an 18-, 19-year-old Williamson. Mills, in response, tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss I didn’t groom anyone @Zionwilliamson contacted me first when he was of age 19 and asked to take care and gift me I didn’t tell him anything so stop pushing fake narratives. Y’all mad I’m his fantasy girl every man has a women they fantasize about now beat it haters I didn’t groom anyone @Zionwilliamson contacted me first when he was of age 19 and asked to take care and gift me I didn’t tell him anything so stop pushing fake narratives. Y’all mad I’m his fantasy girl every man has a women they fantasize about now beat it haters ✌️

Some fans also added a different perspective to the situation, saying that Williamson is already of legal age and can make his own decisions. However, there were still a number of vocal fans who did not support the huge age difference between the two.

Over the past few days, Moriah Mills has constantly shared private information about Zion Williamson's relationship with her.

On Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena," the former NBA player made some comments on the situation involving the Pelicans star.

"To be honest, I gotta applaud him," Arenas said. "Zion has in-house entertainment from his girl. You can't get no better than that. He has in-house entertainment from his boo and he don't even got to go to the strip club. Why didn't I think of that? He's protected by the elements of his youth. You don't have to go out."

Stephen A. Smith's comments on Zion Williamson and Moriah Mill's situation

Compared to Gilbert Arena's comments about the Pelicans forward, Stephen A. Smith's tone with Williamson is more in line with criticism.

"I'm kind of pissed," Smith said. "Because all I could think about is you only played 29 games last year and you missed the season before that. And I've been wondering what's been taking you so long to get healthy. Well, now I know."

In the 29 games he played during the 2022-23 season, Williamson averaged 26.0 points per game (60.8% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds.

Zion Williamson was electric to watch on the court due to the incredible athleticism, strength and speed he showcased on a nightly basis.

He has often been criticized for being incapable to stay healthy amid all the injuries he has had throughout his career. But now, he is getting criticized in the spotlight for a reason he didn't expect in the first place.

Poll : 0 votes