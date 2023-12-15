"Mrs. James again slaying?": Savannah James sets IG abuzz with stunning look complemented by $3,350 Loewe bag

LeBron James' wife Savannah James lit up Instagram with her new fits and complemented it richly with a Loewe bag worth a whopping $3,350. The 37-year-old flaunted a glittery black outfit, complete with heels. The clip saw her pose for a video in a hallway, and fans appreciated her new look.

Some of them couldn't believe that she's a mother of three and waxed lyrical as they lavished praise on her. Savannah's post saw the comments pouring in, and one fan praised her for being able to carry off the outfit with absolute ease.

The post saw her tag the designer of the outfit, her stylist and even the brands she wore to give fans the complete look to recreate. One fan tweeted:

That’s Mrs. James again slaying???? She be on the tip toe murking the daily fits

Here are some of the other responses:

Savannah James has flaunted some classy and elegant looks on social media before, earning rich compliments from LeBron. Now, the latest one will go into her fashion collection as well.

LeBron James showed love to Savannah James after her Beats promo went viral

Savannah James played her part in the viral Beats promo featuring LeBron James. In the ad, the interior designer tells her superstar husband to keep playing until at least their sons Bronny and Bryce make the NBA.

“They’re talking again saying you can’t do it. … again. Show them why you’re nothing to be played with. The GOAT. Show them why you’re “The King,” again. Nah, you ain’t done yet. Show them what happens when a washed-up, one-hit wonder, does it again.”

Following the hit commercial, 'King James; took to Instagram to appreciate his wife. His caption told what fans needed to know about the role Savannah played in the ad:

“M-V-P of the whole spot!!! @mrs_savannahrj KILLED IT”

Earlier this year at the ESPYs, the NBA’s all-time points leader told the NBA world that he wasn’t done yet.

The Beats by Dre commercial has only reinforced the idea that he would play at least for a couple more years. True to his word, James has been on a tear for LA this year, leading them to win the IST and becoming the MVP of the marquee tournament.

Savannah’s intent has been clear. She wants to see her husband and sons play in the NBA together, and only time will tell if that becomes a reality.