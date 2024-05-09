"My arm or some sh*t": Anthony Edwards makes wholesome yet bold promise to get Rudy Gobert's face tattooed for Timberwolves championship

Amid their 6-0 postseason start, Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves' NBA championship odds have boosted significantly. However, according to Edwards, he would take drastic measures to guarantee Minnesota's first title in franchise history.

Edwards was asked if he would get a tattoo of teammate Rudy Gobert's face anywhere on his body to guarantee the Wolves this year’s championship. The two-time All-Star didn't hesitate to concur, boldly choosing his arm as the most likely spot for the hypothetical tattoo.

"Yeah, Yeah," Edwards said. "Probably [on] my arm or some sh*t."

When told that he couldn't remove the tattoo afterward, Edwards wholesomely appeared unfazed.

"That's cool. To win a championship? Yeah," Edwards said.

Gobert missed Monday's 106-80 blowout Game 2 second-round road win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets due to the birth of his first child.

However, the three-time All-Star played a key role in Minnesota's No. 1-ranked regular-season defense (108.4 defensive rating). He secured his record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

Gobert has also helped the Wolves maintain their defensive dominance in the postseason, as they boast a fourth-ranked 105.5 defensive rating through six games. Meanwhile, they are leading the playoffs in offensive rating (120.8) behind Edwards' team-best 32.3 points per game.

Minnesota's hot start has made it the betting favorite to win the Western Conference (-115), per FanDuel. Meanwhile, it ranks second in FanDuel's title odds (+300) behind the Boston Celtics (-115).

Nonetheless, it appears Edwards wouldn't take any chances if given the opportunity to lock up his team's first championship.

Rudy Gobert says he's found home with Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert is only in his second season with Anthony Edwards and Minnesota. However, the star big man's already confident he's found a long-term home.

During Wednesday's DPOY press conference, Gobert highlighted the Wolves' camaraderie and how much he enjoys playing with the team.

"Obviously, we're in the middle of trying to accomplish something bigger, but more importantly, I think I found a home," Gobert said. "I found a team, a coaching staff, an organization, a city that embraced me and a group that embraced me. It's like a family. We're all there for each other. We all really care about one another. We all want to see each other shine.

"... It's really fun to be a part of something like this where everyone is on the same page and where everyone is trying to give everything they have towards one goal."

Given the Wolves' closeness, it's probably no wonder that Edwards would have no issues getting a tattoo of his teammate's face. It remains to be seen if Minnesota's strong chemistry and elite two-way play will carry it to a championship.

