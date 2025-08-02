"My baby is 8": Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks shares unseen photos of their daughter to mark her special day

Carmelo Anthony's ex, Mia Burks, shared rare pictures of her daughter Genesis on her Instagram stories. The images were from Genesis' eighth birthday celebrations and featured a collage of snaps.

In her first story, Burks shared a collage featuring pictures of Genesis from her childhood to her eighth birthday. Burks penned her thoughts in the story's caption.

"MY BABY IS 8 TODAY!" she wrote.

Carmelo Anthony's ex shares her daughter's birthday snaps on her IG story. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

The second story featured a short looping video where Genesis is seen striking a pose. She smiles for the camera and makes the peace sign with her right hand, while holding a bunch of balloons in her left.

Genesis' eighth birthday celebration was quite simple compared to last year, when Burks arranged a New York Knicks-themed party for her daughter. In 2024, Genesis paid tribute to her father by wearing a Knicks jersey with her father's number on the back.

Genesis has a step-brother in Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony, whom he shares with his ex-wife, La La Anthony, and was born in 2007.

"Birthday eve vibes": Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks shares adorable TikTok featuring her daughter Genesis

Mia Burks shared an adorable TikTok video of her daughter on her Instagram account in celebration of her birthday event. The 10-time All-Star's daughter stole the show in the video as she synced her lips to a Baby Kaely rap song.

"Well, my mommy said I am the best all around and my daddy said I’m the best in town, and big momma said Girl, don't you play around," the lyrics read.

Burks shares her daughter's TikTok on her IG story. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

Burks expressed her thoughts on TikTok in the caption, as well as in the story's comments.

"Period," she wrote in the caption.

"Birthday eve vibes 😂🥰♌," she commented.

Genesis followed a transition trend in the TikTok video, as it begins with her wearing comfy clothes and ends with her dolled up after a switch.

Genesis is still very young and it may be a while before she starts to plan her future, but her half-brother, Kiyan Anthony, has already decided to follow in his father's footsteps. In November, he committed to Syracuse, the same college his father attended and played basketball for during his college career.

