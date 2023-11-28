"My body is feeling it": Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods jokes about being 'old' on 26th birthday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods marked her birthday with a bit of humor and joked about feeling old at 26 years old. In a candid social media post, the model gave her perspective on aging.

While driving, Woods was pondering on being a 26-year-old and shared quite an interesting take.

"26 is not old but my body is feeling it. Am I the only one?" Woods captioned the post.

The reality TV star elaborated that she felt her age while eating on Thanksgiving and as her stomach can't handle much intake like she used to.

"I don't know about you all but the older I get, the more I just can't eat how I used to. Like my stomach doesn't tolerate it. Thanksgiving, [I] woke up with a stomach ache the next day," Woods said. "Before I used to like bust on a plate the next morning for breakfast even like leftovers for days.

Aside from eating, Woods also noticed that her body cannot handle alcohol like she used to.

"I don't know if I'm the only one but with age comes less like tolerance on certain things," adds Woods. "Even with drinking, I can't drink how I used to. I can't eat how I used to. It's not hitting the same way it used to."

Jordyn Woods' relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Town developed from longtime friends to romantic partners in 2020. Their relationship evolved from a close friendship to a deeper connection during the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple made their relationship public in September 2020 after sharing their photos together on a beach. The two developed their bond even further after navigating through personal challenges including Towns' battle with COVID-19 and the loss of his family members.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have been open about their relationship and continue to address rumors along with celebrating milestones. The couple marked their first anniversary with a tropical getaway while debunking speculation on infidelity.

Jordyn Woods once threw a mariachi band surprise for Karl-Anthony Towns' birthday while the NBA player gifter her a car plus funding for her two businesses during her 25th birthday.

Their second anniversary was commemorated with a romantic vacation to Mexico and a short visit to the White House. The couple was also seen attending Super Bowl LVII and vacationing in Greece in 2023.