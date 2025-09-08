"My decision is near": Malik Beasley posts defiant statement amid dramatic offseason

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 08, 2025 17:41 GMT
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Source: Getty
Malik Beasley sent message after troubled offseason (image credit: IMAGN)

Before Malik Beasley signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons, the gambling allegations against surfaced. Almost a month after his name was cleared from the federal investigation, he seems to be ready with a decision about his future.

The guard posted a message on his Instagram on Monday.

"Step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise 💯 where we don't quit.. where we live to the fullest.. not given af about anything that's not important to us.. 🖤 year 10 is approaching.. probably the most interesting one of them all.. and the goal remains the same .. be better than last year my decision is near 👀," Beasley wrote.
It was reported in August that several teams, including the New York Knicks, were interested in signing Beasley. However, the latest reports suggested that he could return to the Pistons, as the team has an open roster spot.

Additionally, Beasley moved back to his old apartment in Detroit after paying the $38,000 rent he owed.

Since the offseason started, Beasley has constantly made headlines regarding his financial struggles. A company filed a lawsuit against him for taking the money but he did not meet his end of the deal. It was also reported that he was forced to leave his apartment.

Jeff Teague issues apology to Malik Beasley after gambling accusations fall through

Malik Beasley had a strong 2024-25 season with the Detroit Pistons. The guard finished second behind Payton Pritchard in Sixth Man of the Year voting. heading into free agency, it was reported that Beasley might sign a $40 million extension, but the gambling allegations surfaced.

The offer was taken off the table by the franchise, and it later gave a similar contract to Duncan Robinson.

Fans and former players had the same tone against Beasley, slamming him on social media. That includes Jeff Teague and Gilbert Arenas, who fired shots at Beasley.

After Beasley's name was cleared from the investigation, Teague, issued him an apology.

"Yeah my fault Malik, we was on you bro," Teague said on Aug. 25, via "Club 520." "That's tough bro that he lost all that money. I'm happy for him though man. Glad he cleared that and he's able to continue his career."
The Pistons signed Robinson to a three-year $48 million contract in July.

