“You must’ve got the COVID brain from your ex”: Gilbert Arenas drags Larsa Pippen into Malik Beasley’s gambling scandal

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley had a short fling during COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, before the Detroit Pistons star made a public apology to his then-wife, Monatana Yao. Gilbert Arenas, who has previously expressed his displeasure with Pippen dating younger men, dragged her into the gambling allegations that currently surround Beasley.

On Tuesday, the former NBA star posted a video on Instagram, addressing the gambling allegations from the 2023-24 season. Arenas slammed Beasley for risking millions in NBA salary just for a few thousand dollars and said that Pippen passed him the "COVID brain."

"You lose $43 million cuz you wanna make $5000," Arenas said. "You must have caught that COVID brain your ex gave it to you coz she said she had COVID brain when she was dating you. I am pretty sure she passed it on. So, you might wanna go check yourself. You over there making prop bets, as an NBA player."

Arenas was alluding to Pippen's viral interview with Jason Lee on May 15. During her appearance on the "Jason Lee Show," when the host asked the reality TV star about the reason behind dating Beasley, she admitted that she made a "mistake" of dating Beasley because she was stuck during COVID-19.

"I had COVID brain," Pippen told Lee. "I just had COVID. I was stuck in my house, I hadn't gone anywhere. He was there. He was like on me like, 'Let me come see you' ... and I thought, 'Ok, come see me."

When Beasley started dating Pippen, he was married to Yao. After the picture of Pippen and Beasley went viral on social media, Yao filed for divorce, but eventually got back together. In March, Yao again filed for separation just a day before their wedding anniversary.

Larsa Pippen admits to not having a "shortage" of men in her life

When Larsa Pippen broke up with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, she had officially taken a big break from her dating life. However, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star is yet again in a relationship with a basketball player. Pippen is currently dating Jeff Coby, and the couple is also planning to get married soon.

During the same interview with Jason Lee, Pippen revealed why so many men were attracted to her.

"I feel like guys like me... I'm fun, good energy, I don't need s*** from anybody," Pippen said. "I think that's appealing to a lot of guys. ... I never have a shortage of guys."

Since her divorce, Pippen has dated Tristan Thompson, Jordan, rapper Future and now Coby.

