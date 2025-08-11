"Can’t wait for you to open up": Malik Beasley's GF, Natalia Garibotto, can’t hide her feelings as under fire NBA star teases big revelations

Malik Beasley was named in a federal investigation concerning gambling. The Detroit Pistons star, who had a stellar last season, has since been part of several controversies.After Beasley was named in a gambling investigation, his former agency, Hazan Sports, sent him a lawsuit. The agency alleged a breach of contract by the free-agent NBA player. Only last week, Beasley again made the news after he was forced out of his apartment in Detroit for failing to pay the rent.Despite all the drama, Malik Beasley has largely kept mum on the matters. However, it seems like the Pistons' star's patience is being tested, and he is ready to spill the beans.On Monday, he posted two pictures in an Instagram post that featured him posing in animated poses in his colorful attire. But the message remained the highlight of the post.&quot;ohhh boy.. I got a story to tell 💭💭💭,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeasley's girlfriend, Natalia Garibotto, posted an encouraging comment on the post.&quot;Can't wait for you to open up,&quot; she wrote with a heart emoji.Natalia Garibotto's comment on Beasley's postBeasley has been under investigation since June earlier this year. He is under investigation for the 2023-24 season he played for the Milwaukee Bucks.Gilbert Arenas brings mentions Larsa Pippen tearing into Malik Beasley after gambling scandalFormer NBA player Gilbert Arenas slammed Malik Beasley after his federal investigation for gambling allegations. Last month, Arenas posted a video on his social media, trying to make sense of Beasley getting involved in betting.After the Detroit Pistons' 2024-25 season concluded, the team offered a three-year, $42 million contract to the sharp 3-point shooter. However, the contract talks quickly came to a standstill after Beasley came under investigation for his alleged involvement in betting during the 2023-24 season.In his lengthy rant, the former Washington Wizards player said that Malik Beasley had caught his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen's COVID-19 brain when he got involved in betting.&quot;You lose $43 million cuz you wanna make $5000,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;You must have caught that COVID brain your ex gave it to you coz she said she had COVID brain when she was dating you. I am pretty sure she passed it on. So, you might wanna go check yourself. You over there making prop bets, as an NBA player.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGilbert Arenas was alluding to Larsa Pippen's previous comment about her decision to date Beasley. In her interview on &quot;The Jason Lee Show,&quot; she told the host that she made a &quot;mistake&quot; as she had COVID brain when she decided to date Beasley.&quot;I had COVID brain,&quot; Pippen told Lee. &quot;I just had COVID. I was stuck in my house, I hadn't gone anywhere. He was there. He was like on me like, 'Let me come see you' ... and I thought, 'Ok, come see me.&quot;Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen started dating in 2020, when the former was still married to Montana Yao.