  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Malik Beasley
  • "Can’t wait for you to open up": Malik Beasley's GF, Natalia Garibotto, can’t hide her feelings as under fire NBA star teases big revelations

"Can’t wait for you to open up": Malik Beasley's GF, Natalia Garibotto, can’t hide her feelings as under fire NBA star teases big revelations

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 11, 2025 23:59 GMT
Malik Beasley received GF Natalia Garibotto
Malik Beasley received GF Natalia Garibotto's support as he teases big revelations [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@nataagataa]

Malik Beasley was named in a federal investigation concerning gambling. The Detroit Pistons star, who had a stellar last season, has since been part of several controversies.

Ad

After Beasley was named in a gambling investigation, his former agency, Hazan Sports, sent him a lawsuit. The agency alleged a breach of contract by the free-agent NBA player. Only last week, Beasley again made the news after he was forced out of his apartment in Detroit for failing to pay the rent.

Despite all the drama, Malik Beasley has largely kept mum on the matters. However, it seems like the Pistons' star's patience is being tested, and he is ready to spill the beans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Monday, he posted two pictures in an Instagram post that featured him posing in animated poses in his colorful attire. But the message remained the highlight of the post.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"ohhh boy.. I got a story to tell 💭💭💭," he wrote in the caption.
Ad

Beasley's girlfriend, Natalia Garibotto, posted an encouraging comment on the post.

"Can't wait for you to open up," she wrote with a heart emoji.
Natalia Garibotto&#039;s comment on Beasley&#039;s post
Natalia Garibotto's comment on Beasley's post

Beasley has been under investigation since June earlier this year. He is under investigation for the 2023-24 season he played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas brings mentions Larsa Pippen tearing into Malik Beasley after gambling scandal

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas slammed Malik Beasley after his federal investigation for gambling allegations. Last month, Arenas posted a video on his social media, trying to make sense of Beasley getting involved in betting.

After the Detroit Pistons' 2024-25 season concluded, the team offered a three-year, $42 million contract to the sharp 3-point shooter. However, the contract talks quickly came to a standstill after Beasley came under investigation for his alleged involvement in betting during the 2023-24 season.

Ad

In his lengthy rant, the former Washington Wizards player said that Malik Beasley had caught his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen's COVID-19 brain when he got involved in betting.

"You lose $43 million cuz you wanna make $5000," Arenas said. "You must have caught that COVID brain your ex gave it to you coz she said she had COVID brain when she was dating you. I am pretty sure she passed it on. So, you might wanna go check yourself. You over there making prop bets, as an NBA player."
Ad
Ad

Gilbert Arenas was alluding to Larsa Pippen's previous comment about her decision to date Beasley. In her interview on "The Jason Lee Show," she told the host that she made a "mistake" as she had COVID brain when she decided to date Beasley.

"I had COVID brain," Pippen told Lee. "I just had COVID. I was stuck in my house, I hadn't gone anywhere. He was there. He was like on me like, 'Let me come see you' ... and I thought, 'Ok, come see me."

Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen started dating in 2020, when the former was still married to Montana Yao.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Pistons Fan? Check out the latest Detroit Pistons depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications