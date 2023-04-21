“My fellows were in a dogfight!” – Draymond Green on facing suspension in Game 3 against Kings

The Golden State Warriors were able to win 114-97 in their first-round series matchup against the Sacramento Kings despite not having Draymond Green. In light of his suspension, Green gave his teammates their dues for winning on Thursday.

Game 3 was electric for the drama surrounding the entire series. Green was suspended by the NBA for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in Game 2, coupled with his past issues.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater NBA Communications @NBAPR The following was released by the NBA. The following was released by the NBA. https://t.co/KEnWx2qTvs Draymond Green is suspended for Game 3, the league announces. Joe Dumars, one of Green's long-time mentors, is the NBA's lead decision maker and listed in the press release. twitter.com/NBAPR/status/1… Draymond Green is suspended for Game 3, the league announces. Joe Dumars, one of Green's long-time mentors, is the NBA's lead decision maker and listed in the press release. twitter.com/NBAPR/status/1…

On his podcast, the four-time champion discussed his suspension and gave credit to his team for winning Game 3.

"I never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant 2 that happened seven years ago," Green said. "And I also didn't know you'd get suspended for interacting with a crowd that's flipping you double birds and yelling your name and chants that you suck and you interact with them. I didn't know that, either.

"My guys played well. Stepped up to the challenge, and it was absolutely incredible to see. I hope everyone enjoyed the game. I can't really say I enjoyed the game, quite frankly.

"My fellows were in a dog fight, and just not being able to participate in that dog fight, that's crushing. You feel like you're leaving them out there by themselves, leaving them astray to just figure it out. So, to not participate in that dogfight, that's what bothers me the most, and so, I'm very thankful of the effort the guys put out there yesterday."

Golden State was able to win the game after being down 0-2 against the Kings, shifting the entire momentum of the series. Game 4 is Sunday in San Francisco.

The Warriors won without Draymond Green, is he the problem?

The Warriors were able to win despite not having their best defender on the floor Thursday night. Draymond Green's absence proved to be a challenge for the team on defense, but it made things easier on the other side of the floor.

Jordan Poole took over Green's spot in the starting lineup, and it made things easier for Golden State. With him on the floor, the defense stretched out, and they had more open looks from beyond the arc. That's something that the Warriors haven't been able to do consistently with Draymond in the lineup.

Overall, Green is still an effective player and is highly useful on the defensive side.

Golden State is looking forward to the four-time All-Star being back in the lineup for Game 4 on its home court.

