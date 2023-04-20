How much is Draymond Green’s per-game salary? Looking at payout he’ll miss due to suspension for Game 3 against Kings

The Golden State Warriors are entering Game 3 without their defensive specialist Draymond Green in the lineup against the Sacramento Kings. This came after the NBA announced his one-game suspension without pay following an in-game incident where he stomped on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.

Now, we'll take a look at how much Green will lose due to his unpaid suspension.

Including this coming season, such a deal would lock in Green for $164.2 million over five years.



What should the Warriors do?

Draymond Green wants and believes he deserves a max contract extension, sources tell @anthonyVslater & @ThompsonScribe.

Including this coming season, such a deal would lock in Green for $164.2 million over five years.

What should the Warriors do?

The four-time champion is currently signed to a four-year $99,666,362 contract with the Warriors. This current contract gives him a player option in the last year of the deal, which will be in the 2023-24 season. For this season, the defensive forward expects to earn a guaranteed salary of $25,806,469.

Looking at his contract, Draymond will lose $177,976 for his one-game suspension. This was the same amount he was tasked with giving up on the NBA back in March after getting his 16th technical foul of the season.

The Warriors will take on the Kings without their best defensive player. It could also be a daunting task as the pressure is on the defending champs to get a win against the young Sacramento squad. Golden State are trailing 0-2 in their first-round series.

Could this be Draymond Green's final playoff run with the Warriors?

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

Draymond Green is looking forward to advance to the second round of the playoffs, but they'll first have to get a win against the Kings this round. As they entered the playoffs, Green was confident that they would advance to the second round and take on the winner of the LA Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies series.

However, Green's plans aren't looking to be on his side. For the first time in the Steph Curry era, Golden State is down 0-2 and a potential sweep could happen. Especially now that they don't have Draymond in the lineup, things could start to spiral down.

Looking at their current situation, Green wasn't offered a max contract by the front office last season. It's known to everyone that he was expecting to be offered by the organization, but it's looking like the Warriors aren't focused on keeping him for the future.

It's a longshot, but there's a possibility that this could be the four-time All-Star's last playoff run with the team. With rumors about him potentially joining LeBron James and the LA Lakers, this could be the end of the Warriors' Dynasty with Green.

🍿 REPORT: The Lakers view Draymond Green as a “dream off-season target” if he hits free agency this summer, per @massey_evan REPORT: The Lakers view Draymond Green as a “dream off-season target” if he hits free agency this summer, per @massey_evan.👀🍿 https://t.co/4gjjbXsUmz

