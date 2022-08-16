" “My foot was broken and I couldn’t magically heal it; It hurt" - Zion Williamson reveals he was in a dark place during 2021/22 NBA season

Zion Williamson is all set to make his return to the NBA after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season. The New Orleans Pelicans forward suffered a foot injury last offseason but was expected to make a return at some point in the regular season. However, he wasn't able to recover as expected and failed to take the court for a Pelicans team that made some noise in the playoffs.

In his latest interview with the GQ magazine, Zion Willaimson discussed how tough the road to recovery was for him. The first overall pick from the 2019 draft stated that he was in extreme pain. To add to that, people's criticism of his work ethic also started affecting him.

"It’s been a lot. I can sit here and explain it, but nobody will really be able to feel it the way I did. My foot was broken and I couldn’t magically heal it. It hurt because I love the game of basketball. But because of it, I was experiencing hate and pain from people I don’t know every day, and it started to wear on me.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“My foot was broken and I couldn’t magically heal it. It hurt, because I love the game. ... I was experiencing hate and pain from people I don’t know every day, and it started to wear on me.”



ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-orlean… Zion Williamson says he was in a dark place last season“My foot was broken and I couldn’t magically heal it. It hurt, because I love the game. ... I was experiencing hate and pain from people I don’t know every day, and it started to wear on me.” Zion Williamson says he was in a dark place last season“My foot was broken and I couldn’t magically heal it. It hurt, because I love the game. ... I was experiencing hate and pain from people I don’t know every day, and it started to wear on me.” ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-orlean…

Zion Williamson has only played a total of 85 games in his NBA career. In his very first year, the forward missed more than half a season due to a torn meniscus. Despite all of that, his performances in limited outings have given fans in New Orleans a sense of belief in the destiny of their franchise.

Hoops. @HoopMixOnly This version of Zion Williamson feels older than it is This version of Zion Williamson feels older than it is https://t.co/i6Ac87MLGh

Williamson is a dominant force in the paint. His size allows him to bully his way to the hoop even through elite opposition. During the 2020-21 season, Zion Williamson played 61 games. He averaged 27 PPG there and shot 61.7% from the field. His PPG that season was the most in the league amongst everybody who had at least 60% field goal shooting percentage.

Luk7 Maravilha (not impersonating) 🇧🇷 @LukaM7r7vilha_ When 2nd year Zion Williamson dropped 39 points on 88 TS% against the MVP Nikola Jokic 📽️🎞️ When 2nd year Zion Williamson dropped 39 points on 88 TS% against the MVP Nikola Jokic 📽️🎞️ https://t.co/y3W0HVRiG4

Fans will be waiting to see what changes he brings to his game after a one-year absence. The Pelicans have an exciting team and with Williamson back, it will be interesting to see how far they go next season.

How important is next season for Zion Williamson?

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

Zion Williamson came into the NBA after being picked number one overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 draft. There were a lot of expectations from him as his college career with Duke was nothing short of exceptional. However, since making his way into the league, fans have only gotten a little glimpse of Williamson's capabilities due to his injury problems.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes



Not even prime Shaq did that… The Pelicans are gonna be SCARY Zion Williamson was the first player in NBA history to average 27 PPG on 60 FG%… and he did that at 20 years old.Not even prime Shaq did that… The Pelicans are gonna be SCARY Zion Williamson was the first player in NBA history to average 27 PPG on 60 FG%… and he did that at 20 years old. Not even prime Shaq did that… The Pelicans are gonna be SCARY 👀 https://t.co/aKp95FULtV

Despite his limited appearances, the Pelicans entrusted their faith in the forward by signing him to a five-year max extension in the offseason. According to reports, they have added a weight clause to the contract. But it only makes sense as that has been something of a problem for Zion in his NBA career.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Zion Williamson made this look a little TOO EASY Zion Williamson made this look a little TOO EASY 😤https://t.co/3gKlHjb8B2

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal