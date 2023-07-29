“My GOAT has been Michael Jordan” – Dwyane Wade puts LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in his ‘room of GOATs’

The GOAT discussion has always been a hot topic among NBA fans, even some players like Dwyane Wade have shared their choice for the greatest of all time.

Recently, Wade had a chance to discuss the GOAT talk, naming Michael Jordan as his top pick in that category.

Wade talked about having a room of great players and that it's hard to choose just one player as the greatest to ever play. For the Miami Heat legend, he chose the players that he idolized when he was younger, players who he had a chance to play against, and players who became his ally on the court:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"From the standpoint of, we all have our personal GOATs because these are the people that we watched. These are the people who, it doesn't matter how good someone else is, this is our guy.

"A lot of it is it's the style of play or whatever the case may be. My GOAT has always been Michael Jordan because I grew up... look at the way I play. I tried to emulate Michael Jordan. I had other players that were my favorites. Like, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant.

"I had players along the way, these are all my GOATs in my eyes. To me, it's hard to call one GOAT, it's a room of GOATs and these [are] conversations that people can have that I can't have that other guys can have. "

Wade ended his GOAT take with this:

"Michael Jordan is in that room, one of my GOATs. One of my friends, LeBron James is in that room. It's a lot of GOATs in that room."

HoopsHype @hoopshype Dwyane Wade: "To me, it's hard to call one GOAT. It's a room of GOATs. Michael Jordan is in that room. One of my friends, LeBron James, is in that room." pic.twitter.com/FhnqqadJiO

Wade's take on the GOAT debate is one way of showing appreciation to certain players without stepping on the accomplishments of others.

You might also be interested in reading this: “D Wade has 3 rings and Harden has none” - Stephen A. Smith goes off on Jeff Teague for suggesting James Harden is better than Dwyane Wade

Stephen A. Smith emphasizes teamwork in choosing Dwyane Wade over James Harden

Dwyane Wade is once again part of a debate on choosing which player had a better overall career. Former NBA player Jeff Teague recently went viral with his take after choosing James Harden over the Miami Heat legend.

Stephen A. Smith recently broke down why Wade had a much better career than "The Beard", however:

"To me it's D-Wade... You gotta know how to be a team player, you can't recruit players and every time you recruit them, you want them out. James Harden is a future Hall of Famer... It's about knowing how to play together, it's about knowing how to sacrifice."

Both shooting guards have had solid careers in the NBA. It's perhaps hard to compare the two as they have both played with other All-Stars to help them win.

However, Dwyane Wade has arguably been luckier compared to Harden. The good thing for the 76ers star, though, is his career isn't over yet and he still has a chance to win a title before calling it quits.

Also read: "Give him his flowers": Dwyane Wade wants people to remember what Allen Iverson meant to the culture of the NBA

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)