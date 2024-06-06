"My lil sensitive thug": LeBron James' wife Savannah James shows love to April McDaniel after 'Everybody's Crazy' podcast ends with six-episode run

LeBron James' wife Savannah James turned sentimental as she marked the end of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast by showing love to co-host April McDaniel on social media. James took to her Instagram story and shared a post by McDaniel, who celebrated her friendship with the former and their experience together on their podcast.

McDaniel wrote in her post:

"Blessed to this friend @mrs_savannahrj Blessed to everyone for this experience @everybodyscrzy I am crying but we will be back."

In Savannah James' post, she reciprocated the love and wrote:

"My lil sensitive thug."

Savannah James shows love to 'Everybody's Crazy' co-host April McDaniel

"Everybody's Crazy" began its run in April and had six episodes. There both James and McDaniel shared their advice on how to navigate one's way through 'crazy' situations. They fielded questions from listeners and gave their feedback.

Their last episode was uploaded on June 4 and talked about "Regrets." This delves into regrets, or a lack of them, regarding transactional dating, sassy men, and new-age city girls, as well as searching for a positive outlook on life.

As per Essentially Sports, the reason for the podcast's end was the significant drop in callers of late, which was the "lifeblood" of the entire podcast, making it hard to put up engaging episodes.

Savannah James and April McDaniel have been friends for almost two decades now and the latter said doing a podcast together was never in their plans, being both private persons by nature. Savannah admitted to being nervous about doing it but nonetheless excited to do something new and challenge herself.

Bryce James pranks mom Savannah James on podcast

In an episode of the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, Savannah James was on the receiving end of a prank from her son, Bryce. The young James pretended as a caller named 'Daryll' from Atlanta and said he likes cussing while playing video games. He then asked Savannah if it was crazy of him to do such a thing each time.

Unbeknown to the mother of three that she was talking to one of her kids, she gamely shared that she experiences such in her household with her sons and that it always makes her crazy. When Bryce finally revealed his true identity, James was left surprised and could only say:

"How do you change your voice like that?"

Savannah and Bryce James have a strong bond together, and their hilarious exchange in the podcast was further proof of that.

Apart from Bryce, LeBron and Savannah have an older son, Bronny, 19, who has declared for this year's NBA draft, and a daughter, Zhuri, 9, who is also active on social media.