"So proud" - Savannah James emotionally reacts to Bronny James' message on changing narrative as 'LeBron James' son'

Savannah James is very proud of son Bronny James' push for his NBA dreams amid the huge shadow cast by his superstar father LeBron. She took to her Instagram story to express her full support for her eldest child.

Bronny is one of 78 players invited to participate in the ongoing NBA Draft Combine, where NBA executives and scouts could have an idea on what the prospective draftees have to offer ahead of the draft proper.

In one of his interviews on the sidelines of the combine, Bronny James shared how he's dealing with the high expectations of being the son of a legendary player like LeBron James. The 19-year-old NBA aspirant said:

"There is nothing I can say, to be honest. Obviously I see everything that has been thrown my way, but I just have to shrug it off. They haven't seen what I've been through or anything like that, so I just continue to believe in myself and keep putting in the work."

Savannah James shared a clip of the interview on her IG story and captioned it with an emotional message of:

"Just proud!!"

Check out the screenshot of her post below:

Bronny James threw his name in the list of aspirants for this year's NBA draft following just one season of collegiate ball with the USC Trojans.

Some quarters, though, have expressed reservations with his decision, as in his lone year at USC, he only managed 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on a 36.6% clip from the field in 19.4 minutes of play in 25 games.

He's also coming off a scary cardiac arrest last summer which nearly ended his basketball career. But he remains undeterred and has actually turned heads in the NBA combine, including with his vertical leap despite just standing six-foot-1 1/2, recording a 40.5 max, third best in the combine.

LeBron James supportive of son Bronny James' NBA push

Apart from his mother Savannah, Bronny James has been getting a lot of support as well from his NBA superstar father LeBron as he begun his trek of playing in the The Association by way of the draft combine that started early this week.

The young James is one of the aspirants invited to participate in the Combine, where their various skills and attributes are tested in front of scouts and team executives in preparation for the NBA draft next month.

In his session with media in the combine, Bronny James shared that his father is keeping tabs on his progress and sharing pointers and encouragement. He said:

"My dad has been talking to me after each day, just checking in. He's just given me words of wisdom and encouragement."

LeBron James, 39, has made it known that one of the things he's looking forward to before he calls it a career is the possibility playing alongside his son. It has left many training their sights on the LA Lakers if they make a run for Bronny in the draft to keep "The King" in their fold.